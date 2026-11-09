Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) today released the following open letter from Chief Executive Officer Larry Powalisz outlining the company's progress since the January 2024 leadership transition, its regenerative medicine research mission, and efforts to generate evidence that could support broader access to investigational therapies.

An Open Letter from Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Med Inc.

November 5, 2026

Winter Park, Florida

To Our Stakeholders, Patients, Physicians, and Friends:

When I became CEO of what was then Adia Nutrition Inc. in January 2024, the company was largely inactive. I took control through Legends Investments Properties, LLC with a clear purpose: to help build a regenerative medicine platform that raises awareness of the field's potential and generates research evidence that could, over time, support insurance coverage decisions for eligible treatments, while also establishing revenue-generating operations through biologics manufacturing and sales, clinic-based clinical procedures, and distribution partnerships. Our goal is to broaden access for people who cannot afford out-of-pocket costs. This remains our mission today.



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My interest in this work is personal. I was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis in June 2021 at age 57. I experienced left-side paralysis, severe brain fog, and drop foot that made walking difficult. My neurologist projected I would be in a wheelchair within three to five years. Before treatment, I had 20 lesions in my brain, including 10 active lesions, and one lesion in my spinal cord. After researching options, I traveled to Mexico for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation approximately four and a half years ago. Following treatment, I report that disease progression halted, my paralysis resolved, my brain fog substantially improved, and I entered remission. I also report no new lesions and no further lesion activity since treatment. Years later, I continue to walk independently with mild residual drop foot. My individual experience does not establish treatment effectiveness or predict outcomes for other patients.

I subsequently founded the nonprofit MS Heal the World to support people pursuing HSCT globally. When I redirected Adia Med toward regenerative therapies-particularly allogeneic umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells and exosomes-I did so with the aim of expanding domestic research access. I personally funded early operations through credit facilities.

Since the January 22, 2024 leadership transition, we have advanced from a dormant entity to an active regenerative medicine platform. We formed Adia Med of Winter Park, LLC and Adia Labs LLC; leased and opened our flagship Winter Park clinic, where operations and initial patient treatments began in January 2025; secured biologics manufacturing we describe as FDA-compliant; uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market; and achieved full SEC reporting status when our Form 10 registration became effective in February 2026. We divested non-core assets, retired improperly issued shares, and developed a pipeline of IRB-approved studies.

These include a pediatric autism spectrum disorder study (NCT07304440) using AdiaVita combined with glutathione, with the first cohort beginning treatment in May 2026. Recent interim safety data showed no serious adverse events; that interim observation does not establish efficacy or overall safety. Other studies address chronic kidney disease and lower back pain, with additional protocols planned.

We have also reported substantial revenue growth driven primarily by biologics sales and clinical procedures. In 2026, we completed our name change to Adia Med Inc., expanded the Adia Labs product line, created Adia Life LLC as our dedicated distribution entity, and partnered with Live Oak Health (d/b/a QCM Biologics), including a 30% stake sale in Adia Labs for $1.5 million. We fully repaid our related-party credit facility. I personally purchased a 7% economic interest in Adia Labs for $350,000.

Patients may be considered for participation in a group study or an individualized, single-patient study designed around their particular medical condition and needs. Participation depends on study availability, physician assessment, eligibility requirements, applicable regulatory and institutional review board (IRB) approvals, and informed consent. An individualized study is an investigational research approach, not a guarantee of treatment access or benefit. Patients and referring physicians interested in current research opportunities may contact us at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-231-2843 to request study information and eligibility screening. An inquiry does not establish eligibility or guarantee enrollment.

Under our current structure, Adia Labs focuses on product development and manufacturing and sells exclusively to master distributors (including QCM Biologics and Adia Life LLC). Adia Life LLC sells products directly to physicians. Adia Labs' current product portfolio includes:

AdiaVita - Formulated with 50 million stem cells/TNCs and 1 trillion exosomes.

AdiaLink - An exosome product formulated with 3 trillion exosomes.

Adia30M - A stem cell product formulated with 30 million stem cells/TNCs.

AdiaExo - An exosome product formulated with 1 trillion exosomes.

AdiaClear - An exosome product available in eye-drop and ear formulations.





Adia30M



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Our clinical services include orthopedic treatments, pain management, and wound repair, alongside umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell therapies, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE). We are not currently offering HSCT/aHSCT. Our biologic inventory has grown to an estimated retail value of $1.5 million to meet demand. We exceed Nasdaq's round-lot holder threshold and have engaged specialized counsel, Lucosky Brookman LLP, to advance a planned uplisting from the OTC Markets to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Looking ahead, we plan to advance our clinical studies, scale our clinic network and distribution partnerships, expand our study pipeline to additional indications such as COPD and osteoarthritis, and continue product innovation in cell count, format, and concentration. These efforts support our mission to raise awareness of regenerative medicine's potential and generate evidence that could inform insurance companies' coverage decisions, reduce the out-of-pocket burden of eligible treatments, and help people who otherwise could not afford care. Insurance coverage remains a long-term objective, not a current promise or guaranteed outcome.

We also plan to complete the Nasdaq uplisting process. We have only just begun and remain focused on meaningful clinical and operational progress and long-term value.

For investors, our long-term objective is to build sustainable shareholder value through the research, clinic expansion, distribution partnerships, and product development initiatives described above. These plans represent strategic objectives, not guarantees of financial performance, share-price appreciation, or investment returns.

Sincerely,

Larry Powalisz

Chief Executive Officer

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA)

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company focused on physician-supervised care and investigational research. Its clinics offer orthopedic treatments, pain management, and wound repair, alongside stem cell therapies, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE). The company is not currently offering HSCT/aHSCT. Its IRB-approved studies target autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products, including AdiaVita and AdiaLink, that support this clinical work. The company's research mission includes raising awareness of potential applications and developing evidence that could support broader insurance coverage and access for patients facing affordability barriers.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

Instagram: @adia_med

Facebook: @adia_med

Research and Study Only Disclaimer

The investigational products and applications discussed in connection with the studies described in this release are for research and study purposes only. References to potential benefits, personal experiences, or preliminary observations do not establish safety or effectiveness and do not constitute claims that an investigational product diagnoses, treats, cures, or prevents any disease. This release is informational only and is not medical advice or a substitute for consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Study participation is subject to the applicable protocol, eligibility requirements, and informed consent. Outcomes and future insurance coverage are not guaranteed.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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