EQS-News: BridgeCore Capital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BridgeCore Capital Closes Financing for Three-Property Virginia Portfolio in Seven Business Days



09.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BEVERLY HILLS, CA - November 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BridgeCore Capital, Inc. announced the closing of $1,040,000 in acquisition financing for a three-property commercial real estate portfolio located in Hampton, Portsmouth, and Newport News, Virginia. BridgeCore completed the financing in just seven business days.

The transaction required the coordinated acquisition financing of three properties across three separate Virginia jurisdictions under an accelerated closing schedule.

With the borrower facing a time-sensitive acquisition deadline, speed, certainty of execution, and coordination among multiple parties were essential to completing the transaction on schedule.

BridgeCore worked closely with the mortgage advisor, sponsor, and title company to streamline the closing process, address the complexities of a multi-property transaction, and fund within the required timeframe.

Drawing on its in-house capabilities, flexible capital base, and experience with deadline-driven transactions, BridgeCore delivered competitive financing terms and the execution certainty needed to close on time.

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore Capital provides bridge financing nationwide for commercial and non-owner-occupied residential real estate, including senior and junior loans, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity. Through its small-balance bridge loan program, BridgeCore delivers speed and certainty of execution for time-sensitive acquisitions, including traditional 1031 exchanges and reverse 1031 exchanges.

For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com .

Company Contact:

Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital

424-285-6365, elliot@bridgecorecapital.com

Media Contact:

Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5965, rpondel@pondel.com