Construction on the first phase of the 1.2 GW Big Rooter Power solar project got underway in July at Panamint Capital's Twin Oaks power station in Robertson County, Texas. The project will be the largest solar project constructed at an existing coal mining site and the largest brownfield renewable energy project in North America, according to Panamint. The energy infrastructure investor recently closed on the first phase of a $1.8 billion green loan to finance construction. Proceeds from the $769 million first phase will fund ongoing construction of the 491 MW Big Rooter West portion of the project. ...

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