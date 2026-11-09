Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced today that the company is scheduled to participate in the investor events detailed below. A live webcast will be available for events at which the company has a scheduled presentation, and will be available on Cimpress' investor events page at ir.cimpress.com. A replay will be available at the same link after the presentation.

Event: Three Part Advisors Southwest Ideas Conference, Dallas, TX

Date and time: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Presenter: Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President CFO

Event: 6th Annual Needham Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Conference, Virtual 1x1 meetings only

Date and time: Monday, November 23, 2026

Attendees: Cimpress Investor Relations

Event: BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference, Boca Raton, FL

Date and time: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Presenter: Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations Sustainability

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out, and grow via customized physical marketing products and branded merchandise. Founded in 1995, Cimpress delivers high-quality, affordable custom products quickly and conveniently-even in low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Saxoprint, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105523283/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com