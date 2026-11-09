Global AMI 2.0 leadership from Sagemcom, trusted cellular connectivity from Bell Canada and Canadian-developed grid intelligence from Utilismart, combined in one integrated offering, with utility data kept in Canada from the meter to the cloud.

Sagemcom today announced a strategic collaboration with Bell Canada and Utilismart to deliver an end-to-end, Canadian-hosted Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI 2.0) solution that helps Canadian utilities modernize their distribution networks and accelerate the energy transition.

Each partner brings a complementary strength: Sagemcom's next-generation SICONIA AMI 2.0 platform turns the smart meter into an intelligent grid-edge device; Bell Canada's cellular network connects meters directly to utility systems; and Utilismart's Canadian-developed software turns meter data into actionable grid intelligence.

Hosted in Canada, the solution keeps utility data in the country from the meter to the cloud. It extends the value of AMI beyond traditional meter-to-cash applications, giving utilities greater scalability, grid visibility, interoperability, cybersecurity and operational simplicity, as well as a sustainable foundation for long-term grid modernization.

An integrated AMI 2.0 solution for Canadian utilities

Grid-edge intelligence and Canadian-hosted SaaS

Sagemcom, an innovative and industrial global leader in smart electricity and water metering solutions, is trusted by some of the world's largest utilities. Through this collaboration, its proven experience in deploying and operating AMI at scale comes to Canada, backed by strong Canadian partners.

Sagemcom pairs its SICONIA smart meters with the SICONIA Head-End System (HES), delivered as a SaaS solution hosted on Tier 1 infrastructure in the Toronto area. Built on open standards and modern API frameworks, SICONIA HES centralizes the management of AMI devices, communications, meter data collection, alarms, events and firmware updates, while supporting secure operations and multi-vendor integration.

"Canada is a strategic market for Sagemcom. Our ambition is not simply to provide a smart meter, but to deliver, together with Bell Canada and Utilismart, an integrated, secure, Canadian-hosted AMI 2.0 ecosystem built for the Canadian market, with the security of the metering hardware controlled in Canada. By combining grid-edge intelligence, a SaaS platform, trusted cellular connectivity and actionable analytics, we are giving utilities what they need today and a strong foundation for the grid of tomorrow," said Jean-Philippe Sacriste, Executive Vice President, Energy Intelligence Solutions, at Sagemcom.

Connectivity and data intelligence for Canadian utilities

Bell Canada provides the cellular connectivity that enables direct communication between smart meters and utility systems. By leveraging Bell's existing network and connectivity management platform, utilities can avoid the need to deploy, operate and maintain their own communications infrastructure.

The collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship: Sagemcom has been Bell's sole supplier of broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) since 2010, shipping more than 5 million units to Canadian homes.

"For more than 16 years, Sagemcom has been a trusted supplier to Bell, demonstrating a strong track record of reliability, responsiveness and innovation. We're proud to build on that relationship as the connectivity partner for Sagemcom's AMI 2.0 smart metering solution. By bringing Bell's network capabilities together with Sagemcom's proven smart metering expertise, we're helping utilities modernize their operations and better serve their customers," said Jean-Luc Riverin, Vice President, Product, Bell Business Markets.

From smart metering to a smarter grid

Utilismart brings meter data management and grid intelligence to the ecosystem through its Utility Data Manager (UDM), a next-generation meter data management system, and its SmartMAP grid intelligence solution. Together, they deliver advanced distribution management capabilities: a digital control room map with real-time load flow analysis, engineering analysis tools, outage management, AI-assisted voltage and transformer analytics, load forecasting, and EV and distributed energy resource (DER) detection. These capabilities enhance business processes across utility operations, engineering, metering and customer service, creating operational efficiencies, strengthening grid reliability and enabling informed grid modernization investments across Canada.

"A smarter grid starts with knowing where to act, when to act and why. We are helping Canadian utilities turn millions of meter readings into a clearer picture of their grid, and the insight to respond with confidence. With UDM and SmartMAP, that intelligence reaches the people making critical decisions every day, from the control room to engineering to customer service. By pairing Sagemcom's European expertise with Bell Canada's connectivity and Utilismart's Canadian-developed software, we combine global innovation with a strong Canadian foundation. A significant part of this AMI 2.0 solution is built right here in Canada, for the utilities and communities we serve," said Miro Karlicic, Vice President, Business Development and Innovation, Utilismart Corporation.

About Sagemcom

All over the world, thanks to the innovative solutions designed and built by its teams, Sagemcom provides, to the greatest number of people, access to broadband Internet, entertainment, and managed energy supply. As a "mission-driven company" since January 2022, Sagemcom makes sure that the design, construction and use of these solutions are sustainable, and fulfill the environmental and societal commitments known and shared by all its teams, partners and stakeholders. A technology leader in its markets, Sagemcom is 30% owned by its employees, has achieved turnover of over $2.7 billion in 2025, and has been profitable since its founding.

www.sagemcom.com

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