New Capabilities Make McDelivery More Convenient and Rewarding for More Customers

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) today announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership, bringing new delivery and rewards features to customers in 14 markets across the world. This includes the U.S., Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K.

McDonald's and Uber first partnered in 2017 in the U.S., and McDonald's is now available on Uber Eats in 30 countries. The expanded partnership builds on that relationship in two ways: Uber will be the preferred delivery partner for orders placed in the McDonald's app, and the two companies will connect Uber with MyMcDonald's Rewards.

Easier delivery through the McDonald's app

As McDonald's expands delivery capabilities within the McDonald's app, Uber Eats will serve as the preferred integrated delivery fulfillment partner for orders placed through the McDonald's app in participating markets including the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.

Customers will be able to order delivery and track their orders from checkout to doorstep without leaving the McDonald's app. Customers will also have the option to order McDonald's directly through the Uber Eats app.

McDonald's app orders will primarily be fulfilled through Uber Direct, Uber's white-labeled delivery solution that businesses can deploy on their own channels, in partnership with Deliverect. Behind the scenes, the enhanced experience will help make McDelivery more reliable and more convenient for customers as McDonald's continues to grow app-based ordering.

Unlocking rewards through McDelivery

Uber will also serve as McDonald's exclusive delivery and rideshare rewards partner in participating markets.

Beginning this month, MyMcDonald's Rewards members in select markets will be able to redeem points for discounts on Uber rides through a seasonal activation in the McDonald's app. Looking ahead, the companies plan to introduce additional loyalty capabilities that would allow customers to earn MyMcDonald's Rewards points on eligible McDonald's orders placed through Uber Eats and redeem those points for rewards and benefits within the McDonald's app, including Uber ride offers.

"McDelivery has grown into a global business of more than $20 billion a year. That growth reflects customers' increasing desire for more ways to enjoy the McDonald's food and beverages they love, whenever and wherever they choose," said Mason Smoot, McDonald's Senior Vice President, Global Franchising and Delivery. "By building on our longstanding relationship with Uber, we're making the customer experience even easier, more reliable and more rewarding, while continuing to give our fans choice in how they order McDonald's."

"McDonald's has been an incredible partner since we first teamed up in 2017, and this marks our broadest expansion with McDonald's to date," said Andrew Macdonald, President and Chief Operating Officer at Uber. "By powering delivery directly within the McDonald's app and connecting our rewards programs, we're combining the scale of our mobility and delivery networks to bring millions of customers a more rewarding everyday experience."

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 83 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 46,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109244579/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Uber: press@uber.com

McDonald's: press@us.mcd.com