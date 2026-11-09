Raytron Technology; Raytron Industrial: Raytron Retains Top 10 Spot in 2026 a&s Security 50 as Raytron Industrial Advances Intelligent Security Solutions

Raytron Retains Top 10 Spot in 2026 a&s Security 50 as Raytron Industrial Advances Intelligent Security Solutions

YANTAI, China, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron has secured the No. 9 position in the 2026 a&s Security 50, marking its second consecutive year among the world's top 10 security equipment manufacturers.

Published annually by a&s, the Security 50 ranks global security equipment manufacturers based on annual security product revenue. The recognition reflects Raytron's strength in the global security industry and its progress in intelligent security under the Raytron Industrial brand.

Formerly known as Raythink, Raytron Industrial has adopted its new brand identity to strengthen its connection with Raytron and establish a more unified global presence across security markets.

Global Leadership Built on Infrared Innovation

With vertically integrated capabilities spanning infrared chips, thermal detectors, core modules, and finished systems, Raytron has built a strong technological foundation that supports continuous innovation in infrared imaging and intelligent sensing.

According to Yole Group's Thermal Imaging and Sensing 2026 report, Raytron ranked No. 1 globally in microbolometer shipments in 2025, retaining the leading position reported for 2024 in the previous year's edition. This reflects Raytron's strong global market presence and manufacturing scale.

Moving Beyond Monitoring Toward Intelligent Security

Security is no longer about watching what happened-it's about preventing what could happen.

Building on Raytron's expertise in infrared imaging, Raytron Industrial combines thermal and optical imaging with edge AI analytics to deliver uncompromised, 24/7 situational awareness. Its security solutions detect and classify targets in darkness or severe weather, drastically reducing false alarms. Integrated PTZ auto-tracking then locks onto moving threats for a rapid response.

By seamlessly integrating into your existing VMS and enterprise security architectures, its solutions help turn real-time sensing data into actionable information for security teams.

Across commercial facilities, industrial sites, transportation hubs, and critical infrastructure, Raytron Industrial's security solutions help customers identify potential risks earlier and respond with greater speed and confidence.

About Raytron Industrial

Raytron Industrial is a brand of Raytron Technology specializing in infrared thermal imaging solutions for industrial and security applications. Its products and solutions serve customers across industrial monitoring, gas detection, energy, and security markets in over 100 countries and regions worldwide.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raythink-tech.com

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

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