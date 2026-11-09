Matillion Ltd: Matillion recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Matillion recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Recognition follows the launch of Maia by Matillion, the first autonomous data engineering platform

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the company behind Maia, the AI Data Automation platform, has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.

Download the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

"We believe the data engineering teams that win the next few years will be the ones that can hand whole pieces of work to agents and trust what comes back. That takes autonomy, context, and tested components working together, and it's what we built Maia to do," said Girish Pancha, CEO of Matillion. "We believe the Gartner recognition tells us we're building the Maia platform in the right direction, and our customers using Maia today are already running a platform in production that they can trust to take them there."

Maia by Matillion operates as an AI data automation platform built on three integrated layers: Maia Team, expert AI agents working 24/7; Maia Context Engine, organizational data intelligence; and Maia Foundation, enterprise data integration tools for any workload.

Maia Team is an always-on team of AI agents that plan, build, refactor, optimize, and troubleshoot data pipelines inside your governed environment. Agents turn business intent into trusted data products, continuously. Balfour Beatty is a global large-scale construction company and Maia customer. Pipelines that used to take weeks to build and release are now completed in hours.

Maia Context Engine transforms institutional knowledge into a living system that Maia Team can reason against. It automatically encodes semantic definitions, metadata relationships, policy constraints, and tribal knowledge into a continuously evolving knowledge graph for agentic execution. Precision Medical Group (PMG) is a clinical research organization built from more than 20 acquisitions. Using Maia Context Engine, they captured all their data engineering standards so Maia can generate workflows and pipelines exactly as their engineers would. Efforts that used to take days or hours are now complete in minutes.

Maia Foundation is the cloud-native execution backbone that powers autonomous data engineering. It connects systems, governs and executes workflow logic (visual and code), and provides operational visibility across your data pipelines. Sophos is a global cybersecurity leader who has put their trust in Maia for agentic data engineering. Maia is modernizing 800+ pipelines with 100% standards compliance and a 95%+ first time deployment success rate for Sophos.

"We believe the Gartner recognition reflects where the market is going: agents do the data engineering, engineers govern it, and one contextual data foundation serves both analytics and the agents running across the business," said Girish Pancha.

To read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, click here. To see a demo, book here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Thornton Craig, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Jenna Goodrich, Nina Showell, 2 November 2026. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About Matillion

Matillion is the company behind Maia, the first AI Data Automation platform that uses AI agents to completely rethink manual data work. Maia combines 15 years of data engineering expertise with agentic AI to autonomously create and manage data products, so data teams can deliver for analytics and AI at lightspeed.

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