Mycroft Mind and MicroEJ Bring Energy Analytics Directly into Smart Meters

The companies have formed a technology partnership. Their first demo, grid topology analytics running in 5 KB of memory, will be presented at Enlit Europe in Vienna this November

PRAGUE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycroft Mind, a software company based in Brno, Czech Republic, today announces that it has become a certified technology partner of MicroEJ, a global leader in embedded software. The partnership enables Mycroft Mind analytics modules to run directly on smart meters from manufacturers supporting the MicroEJ VEE platform, extending meter functionality without changing core firmware.

The first result of the partnership, a demonstration of grid topology analytics, will be presented at the MicroEJ booth during Enlit Europe in Vienna, November 10-12.

DSOs Are Getting More Control With Grid-Edge Intelligence

Distribution system operators (DSOs) need to know how consumption points connect to the grid, including which feeder and phase they belong to. This information is often incomplete or outdated, making it harder to resolve faults, reduce losses, and connect new generation sources such as solar PV systems.

"DSOs need to know more about their grids, but they don't want to change the devices they already have in the field to get there. The MicroEJ application platform lets us decouple the analytics application from specific hardware and expand its use across a range of supported devices. At Enlit, we'll show a working technology demo; the next step is to validate deployment options with customers," said Petr Možný, Sales & Marketing Director at Mycroft Mind.

The partnership brings grid-edge intelligence by combining MicroEJ VEE with Mycroft Mind's energy intelligence libraries. VEE acts as a software container between hardware and applications, allowing a program written once to run on devices with different chips and to be installed or updated without modifying device firmware.

Grid Topology Analytics in 5 KB

At the MicroEJ booth (B.d22), Mycroft Mind will present its Topology Signature Calculator (TSC) application. Using voltage and current measurements, TSC calculates topology signatures directly on the device. A separate cloud-based algorithm then uses these signatures to determine how individual meters are connected in the grid.

The demonstration uses a lab-scale grid model with five smart meters. Written in managed code inside the VEE container, TSC runs in the MicroEJ VEE environment on NXP FRDM-MCXN947 boards.

In lab tests, TSC uses approximately 5 KB of memory in the MicroEJ VEE environment. This small footprint demonstrates the potential for running analytics on devices with limited hardware resources. Processing data directly on the device can also reduce the volume of data transmitted and shorten the time needed to obtain results.

Mycroft Mind first presented its approach to grid topology identification at Enlit 2025, using meters from a single manufacturer. This year's demonstration deploys the analytics application in the MicroEJ VEE environment, showing how it can run across a range of supported hardware platforms.

"The essence of MicroEJ is to connect ecosystems, from hardware to software, from cloud to device, and from solution providers to manufacturers. We are proud to welcome Mycroft Mind as a new certified partner, giving our VEE Energy customers access to its unique analytics, validated in collaboration with European DSOs. Together, we help manufacturers deploy these new capabilities as secure apps across a wide range of supported devices," said Dr Fred Rivard, CEO and founder of MicroEJ.

From Technology Demo to Field Validation

The Enlit demonstration is a proof of concept, and field testing is the next step. The companies plan to work with DSOs and meter manufacturers in Europe and Asia to make Mycroft Mind analytics available for deployment on devices running the MicroEJ VEE Virtual environment.

Mycroft Mind is preparing an initial field trial with Indian smart meter manufacturer Kimbal. The trial is expected to cover approximately 10,000 metering points.

About Mycroft Mind

Founded in 2007 as a spin-off of Masaryk University, Mycroft Mind is today among the prominent European companies in the design and development of methods for processing and analyzing data from smart energy grids. Its customers include all major electricity DSOs in the Czech Republic (CEZ, EG.D, and PRE), as well as Iberdrola, one of the largest energy distribution companies in Europe.

Mycroft Mind is one of two Czech companies to succeed with its own project under the European Commission's initiative to support the semiconductor industry. The project received funding under IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest). Mycroft Mind is part of TTC Group, a Czech technology and real estate group. Learn more at www.mycroftmind.com.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for smart devices. Its technology is used by leading companies in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. More than 450 million MICROEJ VEE units have been sold worldwide. MicroEJ helps manufacturers turn everyday products into cloud-connected, AI-enabled smart devices, enabling them to innovate quickly without unnecessary complexity. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ accelerates scalable transformation that helps industries innovate faster, respond to market needs, and shape the software-defined future of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices.

Learn more at https://www.microej.com/.

Media Contact:

Hana Novotná, Communications Manager, TTC Group

Phone: +420 775 691 987, email: novotna@ttc.cz



Elsa Hervio, Senior Marketing Manager, MicroEJ

Email: press@microej.com