AM Best will participate at The Insurer's Parametric Insurer Conference 2026, which will be held on 12 November 2026, at the Willis Towers Watson Auditorium in London.

Jessica Botelho-Young, director, analytics, AM Best, will join a panel discussion, titled, "Innovations in data, triggers and structures," during which panelists will discuss the use of parametric structures for new perils and specialty risks, along with new approaches to protecting against natural catastrophes and other weather-related perils. The panel is scheduled for 11:50 a.m. CET. Botelho-Young has been with AM Best since 2017 and is responsible for overseeing the analysis and financial ratings of insurers and reinsurers in the London Market and Bermuda, as well as in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with a particular emphasis on multinational insurance groups.

The Parametric Insurer Conference is themed as "Adapting to Change, Honoring Excellence," and comes at a time when awareness and acceptance of parametric risk transfer have never been greater. The Insurer, a Reuters company, is a digital publisher covering the global property/casualty and reinsurance industries.

For more information about the conference, please click here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com