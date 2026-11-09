Top Aces Inc: Top Aces Awarded Contract to Deliver Red Air Training for the French Armed Forces

Long-term contract valued at up to €450 million expands Top Aces' support for allied air combat training in Europe

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Inc. ("Top Aces" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Aces France SAS ("Top Aces France"), has been awarded a contract to provide advanced adversary air (Red Air) training services to the French Armed Forces. Following a competitive procurement process, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans, through the Armed Forces Commissariat, awarded the contract to a consortium led by SDTS, together with Babcock France. As a key partner to SDTS, Top Aces France will leverage its operational experience and advanced training capabilities to support the delivery of this strategic mission.

Under this agreement, Top Aces France will provide upgraded A-4N Skyhawk Advanced Aggressor Fighters equipped with systems and sensors capable of replicating advanced air threats in a variety of operational training missions, along with Alpha Jet aircraft. The fleet will be deployed throughout France, enabling training in close proximity to participating units of the French Air and Space Force, French Navy and French Army. The aircraft will be operated by French nationals through Top Aces France, working in close partnership with SDTS and Babcock France to deliver the training services.

"We are honoured to partner with SDTS and Babcock France to support the operational training requirements of the French Armed Forces," said Paul Bouchard, Chief Executive Officer, Top Aces Inc. "This award reflects the growing demand among European allies for dedicated, high-quality adversary air capabilities that allow frontline forces to focus their resources on operational readiness."

This new contract has an initial term of six years, with the potential for a two-year extension, and a total value of up to €450 million for Top Aces and its two consortium partners. It is the Company's second long-term contract this year with a European NATO ally, following the award of a renewed 10-year contract worth up to €420 million with the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) earlier in 2026.

"This contract represents an important milestone for Top Aces in France and reinforces our long-term commitment to Europe," said Didier Toussaint, Group President - International, Top Aces Inc. "Together with our French partners, we look forward to delivering advanced, mission-relevant training tailored to the needs of France's air, naval and land forces."

With operations supporting armed forces in North America, Europe and other international markets, Top Aces continues to expand its delivery of advanced combat training services worldwide.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking and Other Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws, in particular regarding the expected duration of and combined revenue to be derived by Top Aces and its consortium partners under the contract with the French Armed Forces. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statements.





About Top Aces

Founded in 2000 by veteran Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 pilots, Top Aces delivers advanced live and synthetic-blended air combat training to NATO and allied forces worldwide. With an industry leading safety record of more than 160,000 accident-free hours, Top Aces operates the world's largest fleet of commercially owned tactical fighter aircraft, including the only privately operated F-16s. Top Aces also owns Blue Air Training, a leader in Close Air Support training. Built on an uncompromising commitment to safety, credibility, and operational realism, Top Aces and Blue Air Training provide mission critical training informed by real world experience - preparing allied forces to operate against advanced, near peer threats in an increasingly complex and contested environment. Experience Matters. Learn more at www.topaces.com.

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Media Contact:

Erin Black

Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Top Aces

+1 (514) 694-7224

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89595487-7ff3-469c-b58e-785cfccb5193