Long-standing collaboration brings hydraulic and fuel system technologies to Dassault's next-generation business jet

Intelligent power management company Eaton was selected by Dassault Aviation to provide hydraulic power system and fuel system technologies for the Falcon 10X, the company's new ultra-long-range business jet. Building on a longstanding collaboration between the two companies, Eaton's flight-proven technologies and engineering expertise are expected to support aircraft weight, fuel-efficiency and certification objectives ahead of the aircraft's entry into service.

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Eaton was selected to provide hydraulic power system and fuel system technologies for Dassault Aviation's Falcon 10X ultra-long-range business jet. (Image credit: Dassault Aviation)

Eaton's Hydraulic Power Generation System powers critical aircraft functions, including flight controls, landing gear, braking and steering systems, while providing monitoring and redundancy intended to support safety and reliability objectives. The agreement between Dassault and Eaton also includes system-level modeling, validation activities and a test rig to support Dassault's system-level European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification activities. Eaton also supported ground testing associated with the Falcon 10X's successful first flight.

"The Falcon 10X is setting a new benchmark in business aviation, and Eaton is proud to help make it possible," said Armando Tellez, President, Fuel and Motion Control Systems Division. "Our advanced technologies are designed to deliver the performance, reliability and safety that customers expect from industry-leading platforms."

Eaton fuel system technologies selected for the Falcon 10X build on proven products already deployed across commercial and business aviation platforms. Their established performance can help reduce development complexity, accelerate production readiness and reduce program risk.

For decades, Eaton's aerospace solutions have maintained a long track record of reliability over countless flight hours across multiple platforms. Utilizing engineering resources from across the world, Eaton will complete the final stages of application-specific development later this year.

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Group is a France-based group of companies established after World War II with the creation of Dassault Aviation by Marcel Dassault, who began building aircraft over 100 years ago. Dassault Aviation, designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets and space systems, mainly the Rafale fighter and Falcon jets. Since 1965, nearly 2,600 Falcons have been delivered with over 2,200 still in service in over 90 countries.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Regina Parundik

+1.412.559.1614

ReginaParundik@Eaton.com