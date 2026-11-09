The Metals Royalty Company to Host Corporate Update Webinar on November 16, 2026

Management to Review Mesabi Royalty Acquisitions, Path to First Royalty Revenue and Capital Strategy

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / The Metals Royalty Company Inc. ("TMCR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TMCR), a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization, today announced that it will host a corporate update webinar at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Management will review the Company's royalty interest in the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project, NOAA permitting milestones for TMC's NORI project and the Company's capital strategy. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session for telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

The Metals Royalty Company - Corporate Update Webinar

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: Brian Paes-Braga, Executive Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982

International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13763722

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1782272&tp_key=45cf0e94a4

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the webinar to ensure timely participation. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar to the Company's investor relations firm, MZ Group, at TMCR@mzgroup.us.

The presentation slides will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website before the start of the webinar, and a replay of the webcast will be available before the start of the webinar.

Management Commentary

"In April, TMCR began trading on Nasdaq as a single-asset royalty company. Since then, we have acquired a 2.0% royalty on Mesabi Metallics' iron ore project in Minnesota through two transactions completed in June and August," said Brian Paes-Braga, Executive Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TMCR. "According to Mesabi Metallics, the project has moved from construction into commissioning, with first pellet production anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026 and our first royalty payment anticipated to be made in respect of production from the first quarter of 2027."

"Royalty cash flow from Mesabi is expected to help fund the next stage of TMCR's growth as a permanent capital vehicle for critical minerals, with no fund life or short-term return mandate and an acquisition pipeline focused on U.S. mineral sovereignty," Mr. Paes-Braga added.

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCR) is a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization. The Company acquires and manages metals and mineral royalties, streams, and similar structured interests across the full value chain - supporting American defense, AI infrastructure, energy systems, and industrial capacity. TMCR's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov and the Company's website www.themetalsroyaltyco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release, and the webinar and presentation materials to which it relates, contain statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable securities laws, which reflect the expectations of the Company's management regarding its future growth, future business plans and opportunities, expected activities and other statements about future events, results or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the timing and content of the Company's corporate update webinar, the development of the Mesabi project, the expected timing of commissioning and production at the Mesabi project, the timing and amount of any royalty revenue, the permitting, commissioning and production timeline of TMC's NORI project, the revenue-generating potential of TMCR's royalty interests and business plans, the potential impact of government policy, market opportunity, the Company's capital allocation priorities, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan and to acquire and manage additional royalty interests and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company or its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties and risks related to: the timing and amount of any royalty revenue under the Company's royalties; the economic potential and timing of commissioning and production at the Mesabi project; volatility in iron ore prices and the index-pricing and revenue floor mechanics of the Mesabi royalty; the permitting, production, timing and mineral content of TMC's NORI deposit; TMCR being dependent on favorable government policy for offshore mineral development; the Company's ability to satisfy its obligations under its convertible notes and senior secured term loan facility, including the restrictive covenants and security arrangements thereunder; TMCR's limited operating history and the risks associated with new business development; TMCR's potential inability to acquire additional royalty, stream or similar interests, or to achieve profitability and positive cash flow; dependence on the performance of, and information provided by, the operators of the projects underlying TMCR's royalty interests, including Mesabi Metallics and TMC, which information the Company has not independently verified; market conditions; competitive dynamics; regulatory changes; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, its registration statements on Form F-1 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

TMCR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Metals Royalty Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/the-metals-royalty-company-to-host-corporate-update-webinar-on-november-16-2026-1248715