Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Launches Global "Wake Me Up" Franchise After Surpassing 100 Million Meta Views in One Week

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Singer, songwriter, athlete, and creator Eylsia Nicolas has launched a new global entertainment franchise built around holidays, celebrations, and major cultural events after her latest release, Wake Me Up for Diwali, helped drive more than 100 million Meta video plays in a single week. The success contributes to more than 900 million cumulative views across Eylsia's music and video catalog.

Originally conceived as Wake Me Up for Christmas, the concept has expanded into a scalable global franchise with the success of Wake Me Up for Diwali, a localized version created for audiences in India.

The recurring storyline is instantly recognizable. Eylsia asks family and friends to wake her in time for an important holiday. Despite everyone's best efforts, she somehow sleeps through the celebration.

In the Diwali edition, Eylsia takes a spoonful of cough syrup before bedtime and accidentally sleeps through Diwali. One of the song's most memorable exchanges has become a favorite among viewers:

Eylsia: "Wake me up for Diwali!"

Family: "We did, we did!"

Despite repeated attempts, she never wakes up in time and misses the holiday entirely.

What began as an experiment to test a culturally adapted music concept quickly became a major success. Meta recently informed Eylsia that her content had surpassed 100 million video plays in a single week for an original song, validating the potential of a format that can be customized for holidays, celebrations, and local traditions worldwide.

Meta stated:

"Reaching 100 million video plays in a single week for an original song is an extraordinary milestone that places you among the top global artists on Meta's platforms. For a Western singer, this level of engagement indicates that your music has successfully crossed cultural boundaries and achieved viral status across diverse regions."

The success of Wake Me Up for Diwali demonstrates that a single entertainment format can be adapted across cultures while maintaining a consistent storyline. Future installments may include Christmas, Carnival in Brazil, Lunar New Year, major sporting events, national holidays, and regional celebrations around the world.

To test the concept's international appeal, Eylsia performed portions of the song in Hindi and Tamil using phonetic pronunciation. The response demonstrated that audiences embrace localized storytelling when presented through a familiar and entertaining format.

Now surpassing 900 million cumulative views, Eylsia Nicolas intends to expand the franchise through multiple languages, cultures, and recurring annual celebrations. The underlying concept is being protected through copyright registrations, trademark filings, and Writers Guild documentation as the series continues to grow.

Unlike traditional song releases, the Wake Me Up format is designed as a perennial entertainment property capable of generating new stories year-round while remaining recognizable to audiences everywhere.

What started as a holiday song concept has evolved into a recurring global entertainment franchise celebrating the moments people never want to miss.

Except for Eylsia.

She keeps sleeping through them.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

Streaming everywhere:

https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0HPTZFC6D

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 900 million global views, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-launches-global-%22wake-me-up%22-franchise-after-su-1248720