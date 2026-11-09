Arrive AI Inc.: Hancock Health Expands Robot Specimen Delivery to Parkway Building, Adding Scheduled and On-Demand Runs to the Lab

A robot will pick up specimens from a new Arrive Point at Parkway and carry them to the Hancock Regional Hospital laboratory several times a day

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced the next phase of its work with Hancock Health in Greenfield, Indiana. An Arrive Point is being added at the Parkway Building, outside the hospital, so that specimens from the phlebotomy service can reach the Hancock Regional Hospital laboratory more often.

Since August 2025, Arrive AI's autonomous specimen transport system has carried specimens from an Arrive Point at the Hancock Health Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center to the laboratory inside Hancock Regional Hospital.

Parkway phlebotomy staff currently transport specimens to the laboratory manually in large batches, typically two to three times a day. The center serves walk-in patients, with about 60 patients a day including a morning rush from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. that leads to a large batches of specimens that need to be analyzed.

With the new Arrive Point, Parkway staff will place specimens in the unit, and an autonomous ground robot already operating at Hancock will make four to five scheduled pickup runs each day to carry them to the laboratory. The robot returns to its existing on-demand route after each Parkway run, so current transport routes continue as they do today. The robot will also be available for on-demand runs for time-sensitive specimens, such as stat orders.

The laboratory will receive arrival notifications for Parkway deliveries, as it does for the existing route. Arrive AI is providing installation, staff training, and go-live support.

The change is designed to give the laboratory smaller groups of specimens more often instead of large batches, and to help specimens drawn at Parkway reach the lab sooner.

The Arrive Point is a secure delivery endpoint where a package can be dropped off or picked up without anyone waiting on the other end, with chain of custody built into each handoff.

"Our lab team does its best work when specimens arrive in manageable groups throughout the day," said Matt Browning, COO, Hancock Health. "Adding Parkway to this system is designed to get those specimens to the lab sooner and more steadily. This will help us further improve patient care."

"Hancock Health has been running an Arrive Point network system since August 2025, and this next step builds directly on what their team has learned," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI. "Moving specimens in smaller groups, more often, is the kind of everyday work autonomous secure handoff is designed to address. We appreciate our continued collaboration with Hancock team as we collectively expand how we can add value and efficiency to this important work."

About Hancock Health

Hancock Health is an independent, full-service healthcare network serving East Central Indiana. A proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Hancock Health has been nationally recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes by The Leapfrog Group and the Lown Institute. The network includes Hancock Regional Hospital and Hancock Physician Network; and more than 30 other facilities, such as: the Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center, wellness centers, women's clinics, family practices, the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, and Gateway Hancock Health. In addition to our membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, we offer enhanced patient care through our relationships with Suburban Health Organization, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, and the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hancock-health-expands-robot-specimen-delivery-to-parkway-buildin-1248719