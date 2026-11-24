Joint demonstration shows how an Arrive Point can keep a drone temperature-controlled, charged and ready to launch, and how pre-positioned electric jet drones could support future counter-UAS missions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced that it conducted a demonstration at Camp Atterbury in Indiana with partner Electric Jet Aircraft (EJA), a Pendleton, Indiana-based developer of electric jet propulsion and enclosed jet drones for defense and tactical missions. The demonstration showed how a drone can be stored in, charged by and deployed from an Arrive Point. U.S. Army National Guard personnel were on site, and the event was broadcast to observers from nine countries.

The demonstration was part of an initiative by the Arrive AI Defense Division, which the company announced on October 12, 2026, and which is led by Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah. The Division focuses on military, defense and national security markets.

Showcase Demonstration

The demonstration focused on drone containerization. EJA's ArcSpear jet drone was housed in an Arrive Point to show how it can be kept temperature controlled and charged, so it stays ready for deployment. The ArcSpear then launched directly from the Arrive Point, showing how a drone can go straight from protected storage to flight. The same approach enables a drone to be strategically positioned in the field, protected from the weather and powered until the mission calls for it.

Arrive AI has spent years developing outdoor delivery endpoints for homes, including the insulation, heating and cooling, power and communications needed for reliable operation. Those features were built to work the same way every time, and the Defense Division is applying that experience to military use.

"Our team has spent years learning how to keep equipment ready outdoors," said Neerav Shah, Chief Strategy Officer of Arrive AI and head of the Defense Division. "As low-cost drones change the threat landscape, defensive assets need to stay charged, protected and ready to launch at a moment's notice."

Partnership with Electric Jet Aircraft

Electric Jet Aircraft, founded by Pete Bitar, develops electric jet propulsion systems and enclosed jet drones for defense, tactical, cargo and industrial missions. The companies formed their partnership in August 2026.

EJA's drones use enclosed, ducted electric jet propulsion rather than exposed propellers, and EJA's ArcSpear is designed to remain fully reusable after kinetic impact with a target. Instead of being lost in a single engagement, the same ArcSpear can be recovered and used again and again. Pairing EJA's aircraft with the Arrive Point combines a fast, mission-capable drone with infrastructure that keeps it protected, charged and ready to launch.

"A fast drone is only useful if it's ready the moment it's needed," said Pete Bitar, Founder and CEO of Electric Jet Aircraft. "The ArcSpear is built to strike a target and fly again, and the Arrive Point gives it a protected, charged home between missions."

Because both companies are based in Indiana, the partnership also keeps development, testing and manufacturing within the state.

Counter-UAS Applications and Future Direction

Arrive AI and EJA are exploring how containerized drone systems may support counter-unmanned aircraft systems (counter-UAS) missions that help protect people and facilities from rogue drones. EJA's ArcSpear is designed to neutralize hostile drones through kinetic impact and remain fully reusable afterward. A reusable interceptor can change the cost of defense, because many counter-drone methods use up an expensive interceptor to stop an inexpensive threat. Stored in an Arrive Point, an EJA interceptor could be pre-positioned near a protected site and launched within seconds of a threat being detected. Arrive AI and EJA also intend to eventually co-develop a fully autonomous launch and recovery system, so that an ArcSpear could launch from an Arrive Point, return to it after an engagement and recharge for its next mission.

Over the long term, the vision is to connect containerized drone systems to national early-warning networks, so that pre-positioned, mission-ready drones can respond to potential threats from bad actors who may use inexpensive commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones to harm innocent civilians. These uses are still being explored and will depend on further testing and requirements from defense customers.

Why Camp Atterbury

Camp Atterbury offers more than 34,000 acres of secure space and restricted airspace that extends up to 40,000 feet, which allows drone operations to be demonstrated in a controlled setting.

What It Means for Arrive AI and Its Shareholders

The demonstration shows that the Arrive Point is a platform, not a single-use product. The same hardware, climate control, power and connectivity that already support last-mile delivery for consumers, healthcare and commercial customers can also support drone readiness and, potentially, counter-UAS missions for defense users.

That gives the company more than one route to adoption for the same core infrastructure. Partnering with aircraft developers such as EJA lets Arrive AI pursue defense opportunities without building drones itself, while lessons from defense environments, which are among the toughest operating conditions, can improve the reliability of its commercial products.

"Defense is a natural extension of what we do," said Dan O'Toole, Chief Executive Officer of Arrive AI. "Working with partners like Electric Jet Aircraft lets us enter new markets without rebuilding our core product, opening new revenue channels over time."

For shareholders, the demonstration shows Arrive AI turning research and development it has already paid for into a new potential market while staying focused on its commercial and healthcare growth. If the defense applications move forward after further testing and customer requirements, they could diversify Arrive AI's customer base and add to the long-term value of its infrastructure platform.

Additional details on Arrive AI announcements are available at investors.arriveai.com.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

About Electric Jet Aircraft

Electric Jet Aircraft (EJA), based in Pendleton, Indiana, develops electric jet propulsion systems for personal and unmanned flight across commercial and defense applications. Founded by inventor Pete Bitar, EJA has built multiple working aircraft platforms over more than a decade of VTOL development, including the EJ-1 electric jetpack, a DARPA VTOL prototype, and the ArcSpear, a compact, high-speed quadjet drone now entering production. Learn more at www.electricjetaircraft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI

media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-and-electric-jet-aircraft-demonstrate-drone-readiness-a-1255664