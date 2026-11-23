Initial $100,000 Share Purchase Priced at 50% Premium; Potential Equity Purchases and Cash Warrant Exercises Could Provide Over $1 Million in Total Proceeds

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Arrive AI Inc. (Nasdaq:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company, today announced that a strategic investor completed an initial $100,000 purchase of Arrive AI common stock at a 50% premium to the stock's November 20, 2026 closing price. The investor also received one-to-one warrant coverage, exercisable for cash at a 75% premium to the stock's November 20, 2026 closing price.

The investor has the ability to purchase up to $400,000 in additional common stock, potentially increasing its aggregate direct equity investment to $500,000. Any future stock purchases would be priced at a 50% premium to the market price at the time of the applicable transaction. Separately, the investor holds an initial tranche of warrants exercisable for cash at a per-share exercise price equal to a 75% premium to Arrive AI's November 20, 2026 closing price. These warrants have not yet been exercised. The arrangement contemplates one-to-one cash warrant coverage for any investor share purchase. If all contemplated additional share purchases and cash warrant exercises occur, Arrive AI could receive greater than $1 million in aggregate gross proceeds. Future purchases, warrant issuances and exercises are not assured.

The new investment follows Arrive AI's recent exchange of debt into preferred equity, which eliminated the Company's debt and strengthened its balance sheet as it pursues additional growth capital.

"Completing this initial investment at a 50% premium brings fresh capital into Arrive AI on terms that reflect our disciplined approach to issuing shares," said Piyush Phadke, Chief Financial Officer of Arrive AI. "We continue to believe there is substantial value to unlock at Arrive AI, and we believe this investment reflects confidence in that opportunity. The premium pricing reinforces our commitment to securing capital on terms that support our shareholders as we execute our growth strategy."

Additional details regarding the transaction are set forth in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, which is being filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this announcement.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (Nasdaq:ARAI) is building autonomous logistics infrastructure through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints. Its patented Arrive Points support secure, asynchronous handoffs among drones, ground robots, autonomous vehicles and human couriers across logistics, healthcare and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding potential additional equity investments, future transaction pricing, future warrant tranches, cash warrant exercises, potential aggregate proceeds of up to $1 million, the Company's perceived opportunity to unlock value and the expansion of Arrive AI's network. Additional proceeds are contingent upon future transactions and/or the exercise of warrants for cash, none of which is guaranteed.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions as of the release date. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should review the risk factors in Arrive AI's registration statement and other filings at www.sec.gov and avoid undue reliance on these statements. Arrive AI has no obligation to update them after the release date except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI

media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-nasdaq-arai-announces-strategic-investment-at-50-premiu-1255271