Biomolecular Life Holdings, Inc. (BIOM) Agrees to Acquire Strategic Land in Llanogrande to Develop High-Tech Biomolecular Wellness and Longevity Retreat Near Medellín's International Airport

Planned destination will combine advanced biomolecular wellness technologies, longevity-oriented programs, luxury hospitality, and luxury international wellness tourism in one of Colombia's most exclusive residential destinations.

MIAMI and LLANOGRANDE, Colombia, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomolecular Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BIOM), a health and wellness holding company focused on biomolecular nutrition, wellness technologies, and longevity-oriented solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire land in Llanogrande, Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, for the planned development of a next-generation Biomolecular Wellness Spa and Longevity Retreat.

Strategically located approximately 10 minutes from José María Córdova International Airport (MDE), the principal international airport serving Medellín and the Aburrá Valley, the planned destination is designed to attract domestic and international visitors seeking advanced wellness services, personalized health experiences, preventive wellness programs, and restorative retreats.

The property is currently held by BSD SAS, a Colombian company owned by Jessika Wiesner, BIOM's President and Chief Executive Officer. The proposed acquisition is structured as an all-stock transaction, with the number of BIOM shares to be determined by an independent appraisal of the property. Because the seller is controlled by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, the proposed transaction is a related-party transaction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in January 2027, with the opening currently targeted for the first quarter of 2028, subject to financing, permitting, regulatory approvals, and construction timelines.

Investment Highlights

Management believes the Llanogrande project offers shareholders the following potential advantages:

Hard-asset growth without a cash outlay. The land is being acquired in an all-stock transaction, with the share count set by an independent appraisal. This is expected to add a real estate asset to the Company's balance sheet while preserving cash for development.

The land is being acquired in an all-stock transaction, with the share count set by an independent appraisal. This is expected to add a real estate asset to the Company's balance sheet while preserving cash for development. Prime real estate in a high-value market. Llanogrande is among the most prestigious and highest-valued residential markets in Antioquia, home to luxury estates, country clubs and premium developments.

Llanogrande is among the most prestigious and highest-valued residential markets in Antioquia, home to luxury estates, country clubs and premium developments. Direct international access. The site is about 10 minutes from José María Córdova International Airport, which handled more than 14 million passengers in 2025, including more than 4.2 million international travelers, according to El Colombiano.

The site is about 10 minutes from José María Córdova International Airport, which handled more than 14 million passengers in 2025, including more than 4.2 million international travelers, according to El Colombiano. Exposure to a large, growing market. The Global Wellness Institute values the global wellness economy at $6.8 trillion in 2024 and projects it to reach nearly $9.8 trillion by 2029, growth of about 7.6% a year.

The Global Wellness Institute values the global wellness economy at $6.8 trillion in 2024 and projects it to reach nearly $9.8 trillion by 2029, growth of about 7.6% a year. Multiple potential revenue streams. The planned retreat is designed to combine accommodation, wellness programs, spa services and sales of the Biomolecular Life nutraceutical line, supported by the Company's letter of intent to acquire Biomolecular Life LLC.

The planned retreat is designed to combine accommodation, wellness programs, spa services and sales of the Biomolecular Life nutraceutical line, supported by the Company's letter of intent to acquire Biomolecular Life LLC. Defined development timeline. Construction is anticipated to begin in January 2027, with opening targeted for the first quarter of 2028, subject to financing, permits and approvals.

Llanogrande: Colombia's Premier Luxury Lifestyle and Wellness Destination

Located in the affluent highlands of eastern Antioquia, Llanogrande has become one of Colombia's most desirable luxury residential and lifestyle destinations.

Recognized for its exclusive estates, upscale residential communities, premium real estate developments, country clubs, luxury hospitality, and exceptional natural surroundings, Llanogrande attracts affluent residents, entrepreneurs, business executives, and high-net-worth individuals seeking privacy, quality of life, and a sophisticated lifestyle.

The area is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious residential markets in Antioquia, with premium properties and luxury developments commanding some of the region's highest real estate values.

Its combination of exclusivity, natural beauty, mild climate, and proximity to Medellín makes Llanogrande particularly attractive for luxury hospitality, wellness tourism, and high-end lifestyle investments.

The planned Biomolecular Wellness Spa is strategically positioned to serve this desirable market while attracting international visitors seeking premium wellness and longevity experiences.

The location's proximity to José María Córdova International Airport-approximately 10 minutes away-offers a significant competitive advantage, allowing international guests to transition conveniently from international travel to a private wellness retreat without the need for lengthy ground transportation.

A New Opportunity in International Wellness Tourism

The global wellness tourism sector continues to attract travelers seeking experiences that go beyond traditional vacations.

Increasingly, consumers are looking for destinations that combine relaxation, preventive health, personalized wellness, longevity-oriented services, and advanced health technologies.

Biomolecular Life Holdings intends to capitalize on this evolving market by developing a destination that combines Colombia's natural beauty, premium lifestyle environment, and international accessibility with an integrated biomolecular wellness experience.

The planned retreat is envisioned as a destination where guests can disconnect from daily stress, relax, restore their energy, and dedicate time to their physical and emotional well-being.

The company believes the location could appeal to international wellness travelers, affluent individuals, health-conscious professionals, luxury travelers, and visitors interested in personalized wellness and longevity-oriented experiences.

Advanced Biomolecular Wellness and Longevity Technologies

The planned Biomolecular Wellness Spa is expected to incorporate a technology-driven wellness environment designed to integrate biomolecular science, personalized wellness, preventive health, and innovative therapeutic approaches.

Subject to regulatory approvals, professional oversight, and operational development, the envisioned services may include:

Personalized biomolecular wellness programs and biomolecular therapy applications administered by qualified medical professionals.

Advanced wellness technologies designed to support relaxation, recovery, and overall well-being.

Longevity-oriented wellness programs focused on healthy aging, vitality, and preventive health.

Personalized nutritional strategies and nutraceutical support through the Biomolecular Life product line.

Wellness assessments and individualized programs based on each guest's needs and professional evaluation.

Spa, relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation experiences designed to support physical and mental well-being.

Multi-day wellness retreats combining accommodation, wellness services, nutritional guidance, and restorative experiences.

The company's vision is to create a modern wellness destination where innovative technologies and personalized wellness programs complement the importance of prevention, healthy lifestyle habits, relaxation, and the body's natural recovery processes.

Prevention, Longevity, and the Importance of Restorative Wellness

Biomolecular Life Holdings believes that wellness extends beyond the treatment of illness and includes preventive health, lifestyle optimization, relaxation, nutrition, and maintaining quality of life throughout the aging process.

The Llanogrande retreat is intended to provide guests with an opportunity to step away from demanding routines and dedicate time to their health.

By combining a tranquil natural environment with personalized wellness experiences and advanced technologies, the company aims to create a destination centered on rejuvenation, vitality, and a more proactive approach to health.

The retreat is expected to offer experiences ranging from short wellness visits to multi-day programs designed for guests seeking a more immersive approach to relaxation and wellness.

Strategic Expansion Across Colombia

The Llanogrande project represents another milestone in Biomolecular Life Holdings' broader expansion strategy.

Llanogrande is envisioned as a destination retreat serving both the Colombian market and international wellness tourism.

The company believes this project could provide a foundation for future expansion of its biomolecular wellness ecosystem, integrating specialized formulations, nutritional products, medical wellness services, and technology-driven experiences.

Leadership Comments

"Acquiring this land in Llanogrande represents a significant milestone in the strategic expansion of Biomolecular Life Holdings," said Jessika Wiesner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Biomolecular Life Holdings, Inc.

"Llanogrande is recognized for its exclusivity, affluent residential communities, premium lifestyle, and extraordinary natural surroundings. We see an exceptional opportunity to establish a destination that brings together luxury wellness, advanced biomolecular technologies, and international accessibility."

"Our objective is to develop more than a traditional spa. We envision a destination where international guests can experience personalized biomolecular wellness programs, innovative technologies, preventive health services, and restorative experiences in an environment dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation."

"Health is one of our most valuable assets, and prevention, nutrition, relaxation, and healthy lifestyle habits are fundamental to long-term well-being. Our vision is to create a place where people can dedicate time to themselves, explore innovative wellness approaches, and experience an environment designed to support vitality and quality of life."

"Llanogrande offers the ideal setting to bring together nature, advanced wellness technologies, biomolecular science, and a personalized approach to health."

About Biomolecular Life Holdings, Inc.

Biomolecular Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BIOM) is a health and wellness holding company focused on biomolecular nutritional products, personalized wellness programs, advanced wellness technologies, and longevity-oriented solutions.

The Company manages the marketing of the Biomolecular Life nutraceutical product line and has signed a letter of intent to acquire Biomolecular Life LLC.

Biomolecular Life Holdings is planning a Biomolecular Wellness Spa and Longevity Retreat in Llanogrande, Colombia, as part of its strategy to establish an integrated biomolecular wellness and longevity platform serving domestic and international markets.

For additional information, visit www.biomolecularlifeinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the planned construction, development, financing, services, technologies, anticipated opening, international wellness tourism opportunities, and future business operations of the Llanogrande Biomolecular Wellness Spa and the company's other planned locations.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing availability, completion of the acquisition, permitting and regulatory approvals, construction costs, development timelines, market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Biomolecular Life Holdings, Inc.

1395 Brickell Ave., Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

Email: info@biomolecularlifeholdingsinc.com

Phone: 877-646-4833

Website: www.biomolecularlifeinc.com OTC: BIOM

SOURCE Biomolecular Life Holdings, Inc.