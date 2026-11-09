Ucore announces arrival of initial commissioning feed material, updates on Factory Acceptance Testing, and highlights the features of Machine A

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received 50+ tonnes of mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") for initial commissioning of RapidSX Machine A at the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC"). This feed material is a bastnaesite-derived MREC from a North American rare earth element ("REE") source and is the same "second source" feed from which Ucore produced 99.5% NdPr oxide at its Kingston, Ontario, Canada, RapidSX Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in August 2026. Commissioning feedstock will also entail a planned Western-sourced samarium, europium, and gadolinium ("SEG") MREC. The work done at the CDF directly supports, coordinates, and validates the SMC engineering, construction, and commissioning program while simultaneously demonstrating the effectiveness of the RapidSX technology platform.

Factory Acceptance Testing Update

Under the Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") program underway at the CDF, Ucore has validated the configuration of the primary Machine A components, consisting of two automated 8" RapidSX contactor columns feeding a single 12" separator column for each of the 125 solvent extraction ("SX") chemistry stages. The Company continues to optimize and finesse minor component connectivity details for the Machine A FAT program.





Figure 1 - 50+ Tonnes of Initial Machine A Commissioning MREC at the Louisiana SMC

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"The planned coordination between our work at the CDF and the integrated engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning work at the SMC cannot be overstated," said Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Every step the Company has taken since establishing the RapidSX Commercialization and Demonstration Facility [CDF] is designed to de-risk the execution of commercial operations at the Louisiana SMC in the most deliberate yet expeditious manner possible. This includes materials of construction, equipment optimization and selection, planned feedstock sources, operational preparedness, and the vetting of our prospective partners.

"Ucore is readying to supply medium and heavy rare earth oxides to the West in 2027."

Current Engineering Details of Machine A

Designed to address a significant portion of the Chinese licensing restrictions implemented in April of 2025 on Sm, Gd, Tb, Dy, Lu, Sc and Y, which are still in effect.

Consists of 125 SX chemistry stages [1] which can process 600 tonnes per annum (" tpa ") of total rare earth oxide (" TREO ") throughput; Each stage consists of two automated 8" RapidSX contactor columns feeding a single 12" separator column;

Capable of operating as two RapidSX Machines in series for the production of NdPr from a multitude of MRECs and mixed rare earth oxides (" MREO ") - as planned with the initial commissioning feedstock; and/or

Capable of operating as a single 125-stage RapidSX Machine producing simultaneous products such as Sm and Gd from SEG; Tb and Dy from TbDy; Pr and Nd from PrNd; Y from Y-rich MREC/MREO; and other bespoke product outputs.

Ucore's primary focus is to advance the commercial deployment of its RapidSX REE separation technology at its under-construction SMC facility in Alexandria, Louisiana. This begins with installing, testing, and commissioning its first 600 tpa of TREO processing capacity, 'Enhanced Machine A', in H1 2027.

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About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare-earth and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Ucore aims to support the development of a more diversified and resilient North American Rare Earth Elements ("REE") supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA ("Bokan").

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with respect to: the progress of development at the Louisiana SMC and any subsequent SMCs; and future development plans. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business activities, its ability to qualify for and receive any additional funding from any U.S. or Canadian government, the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") and the aforementioned projects (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, and in the continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca), including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (filed on SEDAR+ on June 8, 2026) and MD&A for Q2-2026 (filed on SEDAR+ on August 26, 2026), as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMCs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to continue and complete the ongoing research and development work required at the CDF and also later prepare a new technical report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects that demonstrates that Bokan is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction and eventual commissioning and operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, without limitation: the successful completion and accuracy of baseline, front-end-engineering design and detailed engineering studies; the ability to complete further engineering, procurement, and construction activities as currently contemplated; the availability, cost, and timely delivery of equipment, materials, utilities, labour and construction services; the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing on acceptable terms; the receipt and timing of all required permits and approvals; the successful scale-up and commercial deployment of RapidSX technology from demonstration to commercial operation; the availability of qualified feedstock from third-party suppliers; successful customer qualification and offtake discussions; continued support from governmental partners; and general economic, market, and industry conditions, including assumptions regarding rare earth oxide prices, which are subject to significant volatility.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate or that the anticipated results, performance, or achievements will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: risks associated with the development, scale-up, and commercialization of new or unproven technologies; the risk that RapidSX may not perform at commercial scale as expected; engineering design changes; inaccuracies in capital or operating cost estimates; cost escalation due to inflation, supply chain disruption, or market conditions; delays or failures in procurement, construction, or commissioning; the inability to obtain or maintain required permits, approvals, or regulatory authorizations; challenges in securing adequate financing; adverse capital market conditions; variability in feedstock supply, quality, or pricing; failure to secure or maintain commercial relationships, customer qualification, or offtake arrangements; fluctuations and uncertainty in rare earth oxide prices and demand; the risk that indicative or quoted market prices, including for ex-China markets, may not be realized; operational risks once in production, including equipment failures or lower-than-expected recoveries; geopolitical risk; changes in applicable laws or regulations; environmental or permitting challenges; loss of key personnel; and general economic, business, or competitive conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] For comparison, the CDF Demonstration Plant consists of 52-RapidSX stages each consisting of an automated single 4" column feeding a 6" separator.

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