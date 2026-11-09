Bybit Joins Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon as Official Partner

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has announced its participation in Europe's largest technology event, the Web Summit, as an official partner. Bybit's leadership, including Bybit's Global Chief Technology Officer and the Bybit EU's Co-CEO will participate in Web Summit 2026, taking place November 9-12 at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

The joint presence signals Bybit's dual commitment to advancing the global technology platform that powers its financial ecosystem and deepening its long-term investment in one of the largest regulated markets for digital assets, the European Economic Area (the EEA).

Bybit's engagements at Web Summit will include:

Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU, will take part in a fireside chat on the MoneyConf stage with Nikhilesh De of CoinDesk on November 10, 2026.

will take part in a fireside chat on the stage with Nikhilesh De of on November 10, 2026. In a fireside chat themed " $1.5 Trillion in Volume: Reengineering a Giant for the AI Era ", Rockman Zhang, Bybit's CTO , will join industry leaders on the Developer Stage to discuss the boundaries and potential of AI in financial environments on November 11, 2026.

", , will join industry leaders on the Developer Stage to discuss the boundaries and potential of AI in financial environments on November 11, 2026. Masterclass focusing on " Agents on the Order Book ": An exclusive session exploring autonomous AI agents in financial markets, hosted as a dedicated side event on November 10, 2026.

": An exclusive session exploring autonomous AI agents in financial markets, hosted as a dedicated side event on November 10, 2026. Exclusive roundtable with Bybit's CTO: An invitation-only leadership roundtable convening stakeholders on November 9, 2026.

Global Technology Vision: Intelligence Meets Finance

Rockman Zhang, Bybit's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), will share Bybit's perspective on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping financial services, from AI-powered trading environments and conversational interfaces to the responsible deployment of autonomous agents in financial markets.

The convergence of AI agents and financial infrastructure requires the active building of trust between humans, agents, and systems. As the CTO of a global platform serving over 80 million users worldwide, Rockman will shed light on Bybit's approach to safety, transparency and scale in the AI-powered era of financial services.

The engagement follows Bybit's series of milestones in 2026, including the launch of Bybit AI, the company's conversational assistant unifying trading and support; the introduction of U.S. stocks and ETF access for eligible users worldwide; and the revamped Bybit app, which brings crypto, stocks, macro assets, Earn and Alpha into a single connected experience.

Bybit EU: Europe's Regulated Financial Platform

Bybit EU will also take advantage of Europe's largest technology event to reinforce its position as a compliance-first digital finance platform built for the EEA. As the Platinum Sponsor of Web Summit 2026, Bybit EU will share its vision of financial innovation through the power of technology.

Two distinct Austrian authorizations form Bybit EU's regulatory foundation in Europe, with Bybit EU GmbH as an authorized crypto-asset service provider under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) since May 2025, and Bybit Payments GmbH as a licensed Electronic Money Institution (EMI) by the FMA in August 2026.

Together, the two authorizations position Bybit.eu to progressively bring crypto-asset services, e-money and payment capabilities together through a single platform experience for European customers, while paving the path for future capabilities including investing and savings with Bybit EU's expanding regulatory regime.

Bybit's presence at Web Summit reflects the company's evolution from a crypto-first exchange into a comprehensive financial platform spanning markets, payments, spending, wealth and intelligent financial services.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | YouTube

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-joins-web-summit-2026-in-lisbon-as-official-partner-302933413.html