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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Avalanche to support NYSE's affiliated upcoming digital ATS: NYSE Content Update

Avalanche to support NYSE's affiliated upcoming digital ATS: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 9th

  • The NYSE-affiliated upcoming ATS will use Avalanche as its blockchain
    • Designed to create dedicated infrastructure bringing clearing of tokenized equities onchain at institutional scale.
    • NYSE previously announced that its affiliate is developing a new digital platform for the trading and onchain settlement of tokenized securities.
    • Ava Labs President + COO Charley Cooper will join NYSE Live to discuss this latest initiative.
  • AI publishing platform Spines secures $64 million
    • The startup also revealed that it has hit $50 million in revenue run rate, seeing rapid 400% year-over-year growth.
    • Spines is built to help authors turn original manuscripts into professionally published books.
    • Founder + CEO Yehuda Niv will join NYSE Live to explain how AI should empower authors.
  • The 61st EEI Financial Conference is underway from Phoenix
    • The conference gathers electric company executives and the financial community.
    • The meeting features general session presentations, breakout company visit rooms, and receptions.
    • NYSE-listed electric companies such as Fortis and Edison International are participating.

Opening Bell
Buenaventura (NYSE: BVN) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
American Century Investment Management is celebrating the launch of two new ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avalanche-to-support-nyses-affiliated-upcoming-digital-ats-nyse-content-update-302933394.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.