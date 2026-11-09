Fairmont State University: Preparing Students for Tomorrow's Workforce

With a close-knit campus that connects students with faculty and one another, Fairmont State University is preparing students for lifelong careers while serving communities in all 55 counties of West Virginia

FAIRMONT, WV / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / According to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, 70% of all undergraduates enrolled in four-year public institutions attend "regional public universities" (RPUs). Dr. Michael Davis, president of Fairmont State University, credits this statistic to the areas where RPUs shine: smaller class sizes, flexible problem solving, locally informed concentrations, and a connected campus.

"I've been in higher education for three decades. One of the most important things I've learned is that student success depends on strong connections with faculty and other students for all four years," Davis said. "Fairmont State nurtures those connections and pairs them with hands-on education opportunities that prepare students for the modern workforce."

Students are typically in classes with only 15 to 20 of their peers and often get to know professors across several courses. They will then see these peers and faculty across Fairmont State's campus in the dining hall, at a basketball game, or the Spirit Store, and develop even stronger connections. Davis, who strives to create a more vibrant, highly residential campus experience, communicates directly with students to find out how to best create opportunities that build relationships.

Fairmont State also believes in the value of a comprehensive education. As technology like AI continues to rapidly develop, it's almost impossible to predict what the workforce will look like 10 years from now. Because every student takes classes from different disciplines, they not only learn practical skills but also how to think and problem solve in ways that will prepare them for multiple paths in the future.

"In West Virginia, you will make on average $1,000,000 more over the course of your lifetime if you have a college degree," Davis said. "We don't just teach students how to do their first job-we prepare them for their entire career."

Public University, Public Good

When Davis joined Fairmont State in 2023, he wanted the University to better serve all of West Virginia. "During last year's summer tour of the state, I heard from several communities that while they've seen colleges and universities visit their high schools to recruit students, they've never seen higher education representatives visit their communities to speak directly with the residents," Davis said. "To listen to their concerns. To hear about their hopes and dreams. Fairmont State is committed to being more than a university located in West Virginia. We are the university for West Virginia."

Davis recently accompanied more than 60 students, faculty, and staff on a four-day tour of need-filled counties to provide outreach service and explore community-building strategies. "As a public university, it's our job to serve the public good," Davis said. "We're always considering what communities need to be happy, healthy, and successful."

This also means creating programs that respond to the needs of West Virginia. The University is exploring ways to expand the Outdoor Leadership major to include a parks and recreation focus, which isn't offered anywhere in the state. Davis and his team also plan to implement a semester-long co-op to better serve students and state parks simultaneously.

"Education is transformative," Davis said. "Not just for students, but also for their home communities, and we are committed to making lasting, meaningful change in West Virginia one student, one city, one county at a time."

Contact information:

1201 Locust Avenue

Fairmont, WV 26554

304-367-4000

fairmontstate.edu

SOURCE: Fairmont State University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fairmont-state-university-preparing-students-for-tomorrows-workforce-1247564