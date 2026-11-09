Atlanta Technical College: Greatness Lives Here

Atlanta Technical College, a leader in workforce development, celebrates 60 years of changing lives through the power of technical education.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / As Atlanta Technical College (ATC) enters its 60th year, the school is making a more impactful mark on the region than ever. In 2025, ATC served 7,500 students ranging from 14 to 75 years old, over 45% of whom are first-generation college students and 83% of whom are Black.

The student body also includes a growing number of Hispanic, white, and international students. President Victoria Seals, Ed.D., says ATC has placed an increased focus on "helping male students achieve"-a fact reflected in the numbers. While typical community colleges consist of 65% female and 35% male demographics, ATC serves 37% male and 63% female students.

The most powerful statistic by far, however, involves income. While the median salary for ATC's service area is roughly $25,000 annually for a family, ATC graduates in the workforce make double that salary or more.

With a mission of reviving the dignity of work, Dr. Seals says, "The technical and associate degrees we offer not only allow students to earn a livable wage-they allow our students to afford to live in the city where they've grown up and earn enough to take care of themselves and their families."

Offering Pathways Serving the Whole Student

Foundational to ATC's success is its award-winning Center for Workforce Innovation. Developed in 2019 in conjunction with the city of Atlanta, the Center's curriculum, professional programs, equipment, and software are developed in partnership with and regularly reviewed by industry partners to ensure student skill sets are constantly aligned with workplace needs.

"We serve as the connector between students and employers," says Dr. Seals. "That intentionality makes this program stand out."

In addition to boasting a rare 100% job placement rate, with 85% placed in their preferred field, ATC offers over 17 tuition-free program areas, allowing many students to graduate without student loan debt and be workforce ready on day one.

These programs include company partnerships and hands-on labs for students in key business pathways, including aviation, carpentry, construction, automotive, HVAC, welding, manufacturing, plumbing, and nursing, as well as computer information systems programs, networking, cybersecurity, and data center operations and management. Within these programs, students can earn various workforce certificates in as little as eight weeks.

"There are a lot of pathway programs out there," says Dr. Seals. "What sets ours apart is that collaborative partnership piece. Employers serve as mentors and even provide scholarships and job offers for students."

As a result, ATC has seen strong growth in enrollment and outcomes, as well as the number of graduates who are well positioned to continue their education if they choose. "After earning an associate degree here, students can continue their education, earning bachelor's degrees at other colleges and universities using the credits they've earned here without repeating coursework," says Dr. Seals.

Without question, ATC is a priceless resource for the region. "Even though technical colleges are often overlooked," says Dr. Seals, "my job is to position the college so young people coming out of high school can see it is truly a pathway to a secure future.

"I'm excited about the community impact we're making," she concludes. "One of our taglines this year is 'Greatness Lives Here.' We emphasize to our students that greatness lives not only here, but also within them."

Contact information:

1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

404-225-4400

atlantatech.edu

SOURCE: Atlanta Technical College

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/atlanta-technical-college-greatness-lives-here-1247565