Berry College: Head, Heart, and Hands

While other private colleges struggle to survive, Berry College is thriving by staying true to its roots and preparing students for life after college.

MOUNT BERRY, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / When Martha Berry founded her school in 1902 that eventually became Berry College, she likely never imagined it would emerge over 125 years later as one of Georgia's elite private institutions. Today, Berry College's waitlist has swelled to 10 times its original size. Now employers seek out Berry students and alumni, as they are workforce ready and armed with a strong sense of purpose.

The preparedness of Berry students is due in large part to the college's loyalty to its original mission - educating the head, heart, and hands to inspire leaders of integrity who cultivate thriving communities - and a groundbreaking employment program that engages students.

"Oftentimes, higher education gets boiled down to just academic training," says President Sandeep Mazumder, Ph.D. "I would argue the heart - the emotional and spiritual parts of our students - and the hands - the practical work they do - are just as important."

That holistic approach is best exemplified through Berry's LifeWorks program, with roots dating back to Martha Berry's belief that students could earn their education through meaningful work.

"That ethos and mentality have remained with the college ever since," says Dr. Mazumder. Though none are required to work today, more than 90% of Berry students will choose to hold a job on or off campus before graduating. He continues, "We want students to develop a work ethic and have experiential learning. It's an important part of their development."

These paid work opportunities range from cutting grass on Berry's 27,000-acre campus to working in marketing or business operations; some students work in the elementary and middle schools housed on campus or as lab researchers. Wherever they land, students can work their way up into leadership roles and receive extensive mentoring from supervisors.

"We try our best to align students' majors and career interests to their LifeWorks jobs," says Dr. Mazumder. "But I tell them that trying something different will also grow their work ethic and character beyond what they can imagine."

The work program results in Berry graduates being known for their sense of purpose, strong work ethic, and habits of mind. That same mission is prevalent in Berry classrooms, too. A four-year sequence of connected courses and firsthand learning experiences - the Berry Journey - challenges students to expand their vision and gets them to wrestle with their calling in life.

Another differentiator at Berry is the campus itself. Regularly named among the top 10 most beautiful campuses nationwide, it is also the largest contiguous campus in the world and a true "laboratory for learning," says Dr. Mazumder. Top praise is no stranger to Berry, as the university has been highly ranked in Forbes' America's Top Colleges list and has an A+ Financial Grade from the company as well.

Founded on Christian principles but open to students of all faiths, Berry's success can be traced back to both its founder and its mission. Looking forward, "We want to keep drawing students who align with our mission from all over the country," says Dr. Mazumder.

Contact Information:

2277 Martha Berry Highway NW

Mount Berry, GA 30149

706-232-5374

berry.edu

SOURCE: Berry College

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/berry-college-head-heart-and-hands-1247566