Rider University: Merging Business and Education

By focusing on tangibles like student experience, career outcomes, and long-term sustainability, Rider University has reclaimed a top spot in higher education.

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Founded in 1865 as a business school in Trenton, New Jersey, Rider University has long been known for providing students with a personal, career-focused education. Today, that foundation is taking on new relevance as colleges and universities across the country respond to changing student expectations and increasing questions about the value of a degree.

President John R. Loyack, CPA, MBA, is tackling that challenge head-on-bringing a business-minded focus on long-term stability and student outcomes to his presidency. "Today, a college degree is really all about the value proposition, and that value proposition doesn't work if there's not a career on the other side of your four- or five-year commitment," says Loyack.

Forward Momentum

Loyack's career began in corporate America, where he held CEO and CFO roles before bringing his expertise to higher education. Prior to joining Rider in 2025, he led financial and operational turnarounds at Alvernia University and his alma mater, King's College, using strategic planning, disciplined resource management, and a strong focus on student value to help strengthen both institutions.

In his first year at Rider, Loyack worked diligently with senior leadership to realign the university's resources.

The process involved difficult decisions, including budget reductions and reallocations, but it also created opportunities to reinvest in the student experience. In just a few months, the university reorganized its academic structure, strengthened student-facing services, and made practical improvements to campus life through investments in residence halls, dining options, and a new health and wellness center. By the spring of 2026, Rider was living within its cash flow, and students and faculty alike sensed a palpable, "180-degree change in the vibe on campus," says Loyack.

"By moving the university's model from one that's insulated from economic consequences to one that's driven by economic consequences," says Loyack, "we were better able to strengthen the student experience, clarify the value proposition, and make outcomes the top priority."

For Loyack, those outcomes are about more than employment. "Now, our students are not just ready to make a living," he says. "They're ready to make a life."

Beyond the Classroom

Rider continues to build on that momentum by expanding experiential learning opportunities across majors and strengthening partnerships that connect students with real community needs.

From helping the Trenton Downtown Association launch a new digital publication powered by Rider students to sponsoring a prep program at Trenton Central High School, the university is strengthening its role as a partner in the region while giving students meaningful ways to contribute beyond campus.

"Experiential learning is so important because it both assures students they are ready to jump into the workforce after graduation and, many times, it also leads to a job-a new and exciting first step forward outside school," says Loyack.

With a long history of expanding access to higher education that goes back to its founding in the post-Civil War era, Rider is especially well equipped to help bridge the gaps between high school and college, particularly for first-generation students and others who have historically faced barriers to earning a degree.

For Loyack, that mission is personal. "As a first-generation college student myself, I want to give others the same opportunities," he says.

In a higher education landscape defined by uncertainty, Rider is offering something increasingly rare-a clear mission, a disciplined approach, and a direct path to opportunity.

Contact information:

2083 Lawrenceville Road

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

609-896-5000

rider.edu

SOURCE: Rider University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/rider-university-merging-business-and-education-1247570