Visterra Landscape Group Expands Into Arkansas With Strategic Investment In Little Rock Landscape

Investment establishes platform presence in the state of Arkansas and positions Visterra as a commercial landscape service provider of choice across the southern United States

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's largest commercial landscape service providers, today announced it has made a strategic investment in Little Rock Landscape (LRL), a leading provider of commercial landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and external property care throughout greater Little Rock. The investment marks Visterra's formal entry into the state of Arkansas and strengthens the platform's footprint across key Sun Belt states.

Founded in 1978 by Steve Knight, Little Rock Landscape is one of Little Rock's fastest growing commercial landscape contractors. Today, LRL's nearly 100 employees are led by CEO Tony Knight, who represents the fourth generation of ownership. LRL is a full-service commercial landscape service provider trusted by facility and property managers at Class A commercial office campuses, industrial complexes, financial services and education institutions, municipalities, and healthcare systems across Arkansas and the southern United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony, his wife Melody Jolly-Knight, Ben, and all Little Rock Landscape employees to the growing Visterra family, officially expanding our footprint in the great state of Arkansas," said Visterra President and CEO Alan T. Handley. "Over the decades, Little Rock Landscape has earned a best-in-class reputation as a leading commercial landscape services provider maintaining complex properties and bringing to life some of the region's most iconic landscape construction projects."

"Little Rock Landscape has always been about more than landscaping. It's about people, relationships, hard work, and doing what we say we're going to do. We've spent decades building a company rooted in those values, and I couldn't be more excited about what this partnership with Visterra means for our future," said Tony Knight.

The partnership advances Visterra's initiatives focused on expanding across high growth Sun Belt states, enhancing operational efficiency through scale, unlocking career pathways for employees across all regions, and delivering a one-stop solution for commercial landscape customers nationwide.

Little Rock Landscape is Visterra's 17th strategic partnership since its founding in 2022, and its fifth completed partnership of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's largest commercial landscape service providers, growing organically and through strategic investment in well-established landscape service providers across 16 states. The company safely delivers expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping and portering, and snow and ice management services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra has been awarded Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping for the past three consecutive years and is a back-to-back winner of multiple Safety Recognition Awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. With incumbent partner leadership guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

Contacts:

Media: Jim Engineer, Director of Communications media@vlgllc.com

Partnerships: Ryan McGuire, Chief Development Officer rmcguire@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visterra-landscape-group-expands-into-arkansas-with-strategic-in-1248784