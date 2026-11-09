Shelfietech Launched New Retail Software Platform

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Shelfietech Ltd. (CSE:SHLF)(OTCQB:SHLFF) ("Shelfie" or the "Company") today announced the official launch of its new retail software platform, introducing a suite of AI-powered features that together form a new Call to Action layer. The platform turns retail data into real-time recommendations and clear next steps across customer management and consumer insights, inventory management and product availability, dynamic pricing and price optimization, and sales and operational performance measurement. By identifying where action is needed and recommending what to do next, the platform helps retail teams prioritize and act on opportunities as they arise. The new platform is commercially ready and Shelfie intends to immediately offer the solution to its customers.

This launch comes on the heels of two recently completed steps by Shelfie:

1. The acquisition of Aspect Ltd., a business intelligence and data analytics business providing data-driven solutions for the retail sector based on its proprietary AI and machine learning technology. Aspect has developed capabilities in gathering and analyzing retail data and generating actionable insights.

This acquisition is a natural fit and will integrate fully into the existing Shelfie business. Management believes that combining Aspect's know-how with Shelfie's products will accelerate business growth by providing the Company with additional data sources and capabilities that deliver a more complete solution to Shelfie customers.

2. Completed an offering of common shares for gross proceeds of CAD $1.7 million at a price of CAD $1.78 per share. The shares issued are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period.

The combined Company presently generates USD $1.23 million in revenue with USD $150,000 in net profit.

The Company currently has over 30 recurring customers, providing what management believes to be a strong base from which to grow the Company's business aggressively.

Our competitive position

Shelfie is a data company: its platform turns fragmented retail information into usable business intelligence. Shelfie brings together a retailer's own data, priorities and business rules with retail domain expertise and reusable decision workflows. Existing integrations, a deployed platform and experience with real operating questions give Shelfie a starting point that takes time to assemble. As Shelfie develops and serves more customers, it aims to turn that experience into accumulated retail intelligence and more repeatable workflows. Together, these elements can improve the relevance of recommendations and should strengthen Shelfie's competitive position.

We believe this focus is particularly relevant to mid-sized, multi-branch chains that need business-wide intelligence but may not have the resources or appetite for a large custom AI program. A modular approach lets them start with a defined use case in their existing environment and expand after demonstrating value. The strength of our position will depend on earning customer trust and deepening adoption as we grow.

About Shelfietech Ltd.

Shelfie is an AI-driven retail intelligence company transforming data into actionable insights and measurable business results. By combining advanced BI, predictive analytics, and AI-powered execution, Shelfie empowers retailers to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and drive profitability.

For more information please visit our website: https://shelfietech.com/

The securities issued pursuant to the Acquisition have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimers

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect on actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts

John Gildea

VP Corporate Communication

+353868238177

John@shelfietech.com

SOURCE: ShelfieTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shelfietech-launched-new-retail-software-platform-1248795