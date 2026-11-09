Burlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, presented Phase 1 clinical data for LFD-200, the Company's novel subcutaneously (SC) administered ADC delivering a potent glucocorticoid (GC) directly to immune cells, at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026 conference. Phase 1 data from healthy participants (HPs) demonstrated LFD-200 was well tolerated with dose-responsive anti-inflammatory effects and did not affect serum cortisol, a sensitive marker for systemic GC toxicity. Data from patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treated with LFD-200 in the ongoing Phase 1b study are anticipated by the end of 2026.

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Key Takeaways:

Phase 1 data from healthy participants demonstrated single and multiple ascending doses were safe and well tolerated

Unique properties of LFD-200 offer the delivery of anti-inflammatory treatments without systemic toxicity

Dosing in patients with rheumatoid arthritis is ongoing with initial data expected by year end

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About Lifordi

Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the way by leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company's lead ADC, LFD-200, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for rheumatoid arthritis and demonstrated a favorable safety, PK and PD profile in healthy participants, including dose-responsive anti-inflammatory activity without systemic glucocorticoid toxicity (cortisol suppression). Lifordi has also applied its novel drug delivery approach to other diverse payloads, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), siRNA, and small molecules. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, Atlas Venture, 5AM Ventures, and Sanofi Ventures, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

1McClure et al., ACR 2026

Source: Lifordi

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