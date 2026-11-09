The Beurs van Berlage, a former commodities exchange on the avenue between Amsterdam's central train station and main square, was built more than a century ago so the city's merchants had somewhere to agree on prices. But the 1,400 or so people who filled the cavernous red-brick hall on Nov. 4 and 5 came to negotiate deals for renewable electricity, a commodity whose price falls below zero for a growing number of hours each year. The 10th edition of RE-Source, organized by SolarPower Europe and WindEurope through their joint RE-Source Platform, brought more than 350 corporate energy buyers to ...

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