Aon plc: LPGA Tour Veteran Ryann O'Toole Wins 2026 Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize

LPGA Tour Veteran Ryann O'Toole Wins 2026 Aon Risk Reward Challenge and $1 Million Prize

After 15 years on the LPGA Tour, O'Toole earns a career-defining achievement through strategic decision-making, capping a standout season as she prepares to welcome her first child

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, and the LPGA Tour today announced Ryann O'Toole as the winner of the 2026 Aon Risk Reward Challenge, earning the Aon trophy and $1 million prize.

O'Toole's victory was built on a season of consistently making the right decisions when risk and opportunity were at its highest. Analysis of her performance on the Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes shows how she converted those moments into competitive advantage, finishing 22-under-par across her counting scores and delivering some of her best golf of the season when it mattered most.

Across 12 Challenge holes, with her two best scores counting on each, O'Toole finished 21-under-par on the par 5s, including four eagles. She hit 21 of 24 greens in regulation, or 87.5%, 22 percentage points higher than her overall season average and recorded 15 one-putts without a single three-putt.

Her performance on the Challenge holes reflected a broader transformation in her game. After ranking 125th on the LPGA Tour in par-5 scoring in 2025, O'Toole climbed to 11th in 2026, the best ranking of her 16-year career. At age 39, she also averaged a career-best 270.6 yards off the tee, combining improved distance with consistent execution to capitalize on opportunity throughout the season.

For O'Toole, those decisions extended beyond the golf course. Having built a commanding lead in the Challenge standings and secured the minimum number of rounds required to qualify, she made the decision to conclude her 2026 LPGA Tour season following the FM Championship as she prepared for the birth of her first child. It meant leaving the final outcome of the Challenge in the hands of the remaining field, confident in the position she had created through her performance across the season.

"Ryann is a veteran who knows exactly when to take a risk and how to deliver on it, and watching her win the 2026 Aon Risk Reward Challenge has been inspiring," said Craig Kessler, LPGA Commissioner. "A year after going back to Q-Series to earn her card, Ryann finished on top while playing a limited schedule, all while navigating her pregnancy and supporting her brother in his recovery from a severe accident. That's really special golf."

"Aon's philosophy of making better decisions in the face of uncertainty resonates with me more than ever this year," said O'Toole. "Sometimes the greatest rewards come from continuing to trust yourself, staying committed to what matters most, and embracing the opportunities in front of you, even when the path doesn't look exactly how you imagined."

A 15-year veteran of the LPGA Tour, O'Toole has built a career defined by dedication, perseverance and longevity. Her 2026 Aon Risk Reward Challenge victory represents one of the most significant achievements of her professional career, with the $1 million prize nearly doubling her highest single-season on-course earnings.

"Ryann's performance shows what better decision making looks like: understanding the risk, recognizing the opportunity and having the confidence to act when it matters most," said Anne Corona, CEO of North America, Aon. "We are proud to celebrate her as the newest Aon Risk Reward Challenge champion, and we wish Ryann and her partner, Gina, all the best as they prepare to welcome their first child."

O'Toole adds the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title to her list of career accomplishments, joining past champions Carlota Ciganda, Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Angel Yin and Jeeno Thitikul and Jennifer Kupcho.

"For Ryann and Gina, as they get ready to welcome their son, I know this $1 million prize means a lot," said Kessler. We're so grateful to Aon for rewarding smart, brave golf and helping shine a light on stories like Ryann's. Congratulations, Ryann - we can't wait to see you back out here with your newest fan cheering you on."

For more information on Aon's sports partnerships across the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari Hypersail, see here.

About the Aon Risk Reward Challenge

In the seventh season, the Aon Risk Reward Challenge brings better decision-making to life though elite performance. The Challenge tabulates the two best scores from every participating event a player competes in with players required to compete in a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season to qualify. Players must weigh risk and opportunity, while data and analysis provides insight into the decisions they make and how those decisions translate into performance.

The Challenge runs across 28 regular season tournaments with the Golf Channel as its official broadcast partner. Each week in broadcast, Aon provides insights specific to the Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole.

To view the final Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard on the LPGA Tour and for more information, click here.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's premier women's professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose Members now represent nearly 40 countries, is the longest-standing professional women's sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. The LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile apps on Apple or Google Play. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world's leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts 33 annual events across 13 countries for over 200 athletes, awarding total prize funds exceeding $132 million and reaching television audiences in more than 170 countries.

Contacts:

LPGA:

Mallory Kinahan, Communications Coordinator

Mallory.kinahan@lpga.com

Aon:

mediainquiries@aon.com

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

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