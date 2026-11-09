Landmark Partnership Between unspun and Arvind Limited

Two industrial 3D weaving machines are expected to be operational at Arvind's Ahmedabad facility by December 2026, with a path to 30+ additional machines across India and the U.S.

AHMEDABAD, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- unspun, the B Corp-certified fashion technology company behind OneWeave 3D weaving, and Arvind Limited, one of India's leading textile-to-retail conglomerates, today announced a strategic partnership to bring yarn-to-garment 3D weaving into industrial-scale apparel manufacturing.

It marks the first time unspun's 3D weaving platform will move from its microfactory into the production environment of a global Tier-1 manufacturer.

The fashion industry's operating model still depends on forecasting demand months in advance, committing to bulk orders, and correcting for inevitable misses through markdowns, deadstock and disposal. As of July 19, 2026, new EU rules prohibit large companies from destroying unsold clothes, clothing accessories and footwear - a policy shift that makes overproduction not just a sustainability problem, but a compliance and business-model risk.

Under the partnership, Arvind will deploy two OneWeave machines at its facility in Ahmedabad, India, with operations expected by December 2026. The phased partnership includes a path to 30+ additional machines across India and/or North America in 2027-28. unspun will provide installation, commissioning, training, software, and service and support; brands will contract with Arvind to produce using the technology.

"This partnership is about more than installing machines; it is about scaling our technology around the world with a world-class manufacturing partner, building the capacity to bring production closer to major markets in the U.S. and Europe. Bringing OneWeave into an industrial Tier-1 manufacturing environment is a critical step toward the responsive, demand-led manufacturing model our technology is designed to unlock: one where brands can respond to demand in weeks instead of months, reduce waste and markdown exposure, and move closer to making only what is needed." - Arne Arens, Chair of the board, unspun

"Innovation has always been central to Arvind's growth journey, and our decision to deploy OneWeave reflects our conviction that the future of apparel manufacturing will be more automated, responsive and sustainable. This technology has the potential to significantly reduce manufacturing complexity, improve material utilisation and enable faster replenishment cycles for global apparel brands. Through this partnership with unspun, we are building capabilities that can help address these needs while strengthening our leadership in advanced textile manufacturing." - Karan Ojha, CEO - Wovens Business & COE, Arvind Limited

About unspun

unspun is a B Corp revolutionizing apparel supply chains with automated 3D weaving. Through its proprietary OneWeave system, unspun makes it possible to produce woven products locally, more responsively, and with significantly less waste - reducing the inventory, lead-time, and material inefficiencies that define traditional apparel production.

unspun's technology and vision have been recognized by TIME's World's Top Greentech Companies, Vogue 100 Innovators, Newsweek's Climate Change Innovators, TIME's Best Inventions, and Fast Company's World-Changing Ideas. The company has worked with partners including Walmart and Decathlon and is backed by DCVC, Lowercarbon, SOSV, Fifty Years, and other leading climate-tech investors.

About Arvind Limited

Arvind Limited is a textile-to-retail conglomerate focused on textiles, apparel, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom, and omnichannel commerce. Arvind Limited is an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for a global customer base. It is also a design powerhouse implementing innovative concepts and generating intellectual property. It ranks amongst the top suppliers of fabric worldwide. Arvind produces for some of the world's most well-known brands and retailers, including GAP, PVH, Zara, H&M, Levi's and more.

Media contacts:

annika@unspun.io

unspun@thenumber29.com

corpcomm@arvind.in

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landmark-partnership-between-unspun-and-arvind-limited-302932734.html