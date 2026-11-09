Block Reign, Inc.: Veracore Compliance Group, a Block Reign Subsidiary, Brings Fractional Compliance and AI-Assisted Oversight to Regulated Digital Asset Firms Worldwide

Veracore Compliance Group, a Block Reign Subsidiary, Brings Fractional Compliance and AI-Assisted Oversight to Regulated Digital Asset Firms Worldwide

AstraBit among the growing roster of clients working with Veracore to keep innovation and regulation moving in step

OREM, Utah, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracore Compliance Group, a subsidiary of Block Reign, Inc., helps blockchain, Web3, and digital asset companies build compliance in from day one. Through flat-fee fractional compliance and its AI compliance assistant, Vera, Veracore supports clients in regulated jurisdictions worldwide, from early-stage token projects to regulated digital asset platforms such as AstraBit.

Instead of hiring a full-time Chief Compliance Officer, clients engage senior compliance professionals on a flat monthly subscription, with tiered packages sized to their stage and risk. Services include one-on-one consulting, custom SOPs, KYC and KYB program design, smart contract review, regulatory memos, continuous monitoring, and on-chain compliance attestation.

Marketing compliance is a core focus. Social posts, podcasts, affiliate messaging, and sales conversations can all create regulatory exposure, so Veracore reviews websites, social channels, and marketing materials to help clients promote with confidence.

Veracore's services are not limited to the United States. Programs are built around the rules wherever a client operates, including the SEC, CFTC, FINRA, FTC, and OFAC in the U.S., the EU's MiCA regulation, and frameworks across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

AstraBit, a brand of SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member CPT Capital, LLC, offers automated digital asset trading, access to private placements, and tokenization technology. As part of its internal review process, AstraBit uses Veracore to review its marketing content across SEC, FINRA, CFTC, FTC, and OFAC requirements.

"Marketing in a regulated industry means every piece of content has to hold up. Veracore lets us check our work against the SEC, FINRA, CFTC, FTC, and OFAC in one pass, and we can have someone from their compliance team review it when we want." It's still early for us, but it has been a real help," said Camron Paulding, Chief Marketing Officer, AstraBit.

Veracore has integrated AI capabilities throughout its compliance program and client dashboard. At the center is Vera, an AI compliance assistant trained on each client's products, policies, and obligations. Vera handles routine questions, document triage, and first-pass risk flagging around the clock.

Anything Vera cannot answer with confidence is routed to a Veracore compliance officer, keeping human judgment and accountability in place.

Veracore is led by Founder and Principal Consultant Cat Bonar, CEO of Block Reign. A former Chief Compliance Officer for private and public companies, Bonar later served as CCO at a concierge law firm serving a select group of 15 blockchain projects, where she trained thousands of blockchain affiliates worldwide and built compliance best practices for an industry without a rulebook.

"Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Paul McNulty said it best: if you think compliance is expensive, try noncompliance. That has driven Veracore from the start," said Bonar. "The projects that follow the rules and build compliance in from the beginning are the ones that will last and earn their customers' trust. We are excited to come alongside any Web3 or digital asset project, anywhere in the world, that is ready to build that way."

About Veracore Compliance Group

Veracore Compliance Group is a global fractional compliance firm serving blockchain protocols, tokenized asset platforms, fintech companies, financial institutions entering Web3, and enterprise blockchain projects. Veracore is a subsidiary of Block Reign, Inc. Learn more at www.veracorecg.com.

About Block Reign, Inc.

Block Reign, Inc. is a Utah-based technology, infrastructure, and commercialization company operating at the intersection of AI and blockchain, helping enterprises, governments, and mission-driven organizations around the world solve real-world problems. Learn more at www.blockreign.tech.

About AstraBit

AstraBit is a digital asset trading and on-chain finance platform offering automated trading bots across ten exchanges, portfolio analytics, and, through AstraBlox, access to private placements and real-world asset tokenization. AstraBit and AstraBlox are brands of CPT Capital, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm. Learn more or contact AstraBit at astrabit.io.

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Veracore Compliance Group is not a law firm. Compliance consulting services are distinct from the practice of law, and Veracore does not guarantee any regulatory outcome. AstraBit is a paying client of Veracore. The testimonial reflects AstraBit's experience after about one month of use and the views of the individual quoted; individual results and experiences may vary. AstraBit is a brand of CPT Capital, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member (CRD #331540).

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