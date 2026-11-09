Blockchain.com Appoints Lisa Nelson and Luis Berruga to Board of Directors

New appointments bolster board experience in scaling finance and technology growth companies

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services for retail and institutional users, today announced the appointments of former Microsoft executive, Lisa Nelson, and former Global X ETFs CEO, Luis Berruga, to its board of directors.

Nelson and Berruga's appointments add further diversity of background and expertise in scaling technology, traditional finance and digital assets growth companies to Blockchain.com's board.

With respective experience operating or serving on the boards of publicly traded companies like Microsoft and SOL Strategies, Nelson and Berruga strengthen the board's expertise in corporate governance, financial oversight, strategic growth and emerging technologies.

"The exceptional caliber and strength of our board already stands out in the digital assets industry and reflects the ambition of Blockchain.com," said Peter Smith, Executive Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blockchain.com. "Lisa and Luis bring complementary experience across global finance, technology and scaling growth companies. Their diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to scale our own business."

"Digital assets are moving from the margins of finance toward its core, and that shift will reward companies that earn trust at scale. Blockchain.com has done that for 15 years, across every market cycle," said Lisa Nelson, Board Director of Blockchain.com. "I'm honored to join the board and help guide its next chapter, building on that foundation with rigor and a relentless focus on customers seeking modern solutions to archaic, legacy financial services."

"Sitting at the intersection of traditional finance and decentralized finance for much of my recent work, it's clear that more assets of all types are going to move onchain," said Luis Berruga, Board Director of Blockchain.com. "Blockchain.com is perfectly positioned to help connect traditional financial markets with the growing onchain economy. I'm very much looking forward to helping scale the business alongside the rest of the board and management team."

Nelson currently serves on the boards of Banqer Software, Spark New Zealand and Brooks Running. She also advises several venture funds and early-stage tech startups around the world. Nelson is an almost 15-year veteran of Microsoft, where she held executive positions in finance, investor relations, and business development. She also co-founded Microsoft's first venture fund, M12, and as its managing director, helped deploy hundreds of millions of dollars in funding across more than 80 startups globally. Nelson is a CPA and began her career at EY.

Berruga also serves as an independent director of SOL Strategies, lead independent trustee and audit committee chairman of the Tidal ETF platform, an independent trustee of KraneShares ETFs, and an independent director of the VistaOne Fund by Vista Equity Partners. He was also CEO and board chair of Global X ETFs, which he scaled from a startup into a leading ETF platform, with assets under management of $85 billion across more than 150 ETFs on four continents. Earlier in his career, Berruga spent time at Jefferies and Morgan Stanley.

About Blockchain.com:

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest-growing global crypto company helps millions safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has supported over 95M+ wallets, 44M+ confirmed accounts, and more than $1.1 trillion in crypto transactions. Operating in more than 70 jurisdictions, Blockchain.com offers secure self-custody, institutional services, and a growing product suite aligned with global regulation and privacy standards.

Media Contact:

Press@blockchain.com

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