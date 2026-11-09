Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StormFisher announces Leadership Update: Brandon Moffatt Named Chief Executive Officer

StormFisher announces Leadership Update: Brandon Moffatt Named Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StormFisher, a Canadian leader in low-carbon energy solutions, announced that its Board has appointed Brandon Moffatt, co-founder of StormFisher, as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Judson Whiteside.

Mr. Moffatt is a co-founder of StormFisher and has developed, designed and built energy projects across North America. He brings direct experience of what it takes to bring a complex project from concept to construction. Mr. Moffatt has been part of the fabric of StormFisher since its early days, and brings continuity to the role, building on the foundation the company has established with its partners and communities.

"I am honoured to take on this role," said Mr. Moffatt. "Our priorities are clear: reaching final investment decision for the Varennes project, working hand in hand with our shareholders, lenders and government partners, especially in Québec, and keep the company focused on delivering, with execution that matches our ambition, backed by a strong team."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jud Whiteside for his leadership and contribution to StormFisher. As a co-founder who has led the development of the Varennes project, Brandon Moffatt knows our project, partners and people well, and the Board has full confidence in his leadership as CEO for StormFisher's next phase," said Nishka Gupta, co-chair of the Board of StormFisher and Senior Vice-President at ARC Financial.

StormFisher Varennes is set to become the first large-scale e-methanol plant in North America. With nearly $1 billion invested, the facility will convert clean hydrogen and captured CO2 into low-carbon methanol, built on a 100% local value chain. It is designed to produce 72,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year and to capture and repurpose 100,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The company is committed to maintaining the advancement of the project and to expanding its presence in Québec, where it continues to work with local suppliers, partners and communities. Varennes helps build a low-carbon fuel sector for export and for the local market and helps reduce emissions in hard-to-electrify sectors such as marine shipping, aviation and heavy industry.

About StormFisher
StormFisher develops, owns, and operates large-scale renewable hydrogen and e-fuels projects across North America, supplying fuels to global markets. With deep expertise in project development, execution, and financing, StormFisher partners with governments, communities, and industries to accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors.

media@stormfisher.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stormfisher-announces-leadership-update-brandon-moffatt-named-chief-executive-officer-302932651.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.