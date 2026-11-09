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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Consello Strengthens Ireland Team with Managing Director Appointments

Consello Strengthens Ireland Team with Managing Director Appointments

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the appointment of Niamh Garvey and Peter Davis as Managing Directors in its Dublin office to strengthen the firm's CEO advisory capabilities in Ireland. Garvey and Davis bring expertise in strategic communications, public policy, transactions, and capital markets to the firm.

Garvey has spent more than 25 years advising CEOs and boards, both internationally and locally, through complex reputational, regulatory and policy issues. She has held senior leadership roles in London and Dublin and led global mandates on issues central to long-term growth and enterprise value, with deep expertise in healthcare. Davis has nearly two decades of experience in public company advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets. He has held corporate finance and investment banking roles at KPMG, Citi and Deutsche Bank, supporting global equity capital markets and M&A.

Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Niamh and Peter bring exceptional, complementary skill sets that further strengthen Consello's ability to support clients in Ireland and across our global platform. As our presence and client needs continue to grow, these leaders will help us even better support the leaders on the ground navigating complex regulatory and capital-markets decisions."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Sports and Entertainment; Strategic Communications; Geopolitics; and Risk. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries
media@consello.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consello-strengthens-ireland-team-with-managing-director-appointments-302933359.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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