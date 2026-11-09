Airsys Strengthens Global Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

Expanded leadership team strengthens global expertise as Airsys scales to meet growing demand for AI and data center cooling

WOODRUFF, S.C., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airsys, a global leader in thermal management for data centers, AI and high-performance digital infrastructure, today announced four executive hires and two internal promotions that expand its leadership team as the company scales to meet worldwide demand. The appointments span global technology and finance, AI infrastructure partnerships, data center business development, U.S. data center sales and Asia Pacific regional sales.

The appointments, listed alphabetically, are:

Brad Chen, Group Chief Technology Officer: Chen will lead Airsys' global technology strategy, advanced engineering and cross-disciplinary R&D, with a focus on AI data center cooling, advanced thermal management, liquid cooling and two-phase cooling. He will join the company's executive team. Chen brings more than 20 years of experience in technology innovation, product development and engineering management at global companies including Carrier, Emerson and GEA. He has developed or contributed to more than 40 patents and 20 technical publications, and his expertise spans thermal management, heat transfer, fluid dynamics and advanced cooling technologies. Chen holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Chen will lead Airsys' global technology strategy, advanced engineering and cross-disciplinary R&D, with a focus on AI data center cooling, advanced thermal management, liquid cooling and two-phase cooling. He will join the company's executive team. Chen brings more than 20 years of experience in technology innovation, product development and engineering management at global companies including Carrier, Emerson and GEA. He has developed or contributed to more than 40 patents and 20 technical publications, and his expertise spans thermal management, heat transfer, fluid dynamics and advanced cooling technologies. Chen holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Sean Corcoran, Vice President of Sales, PowerOne (U.S.): Promoted from sales director, Corcoran now leads U.S. sales for the PowerOne data center cooling portfolio, including the PowerOne Sales and Applications Engineering teams, and reports directly to the CEO. He brings more than 25 years of sales and commercial leadership experience in data center cooling and mission-critical infrastructure, with a background in building sales teams, developing manufacturers' representative and OEM channels, and influencing engineering specifications.

Promoted from sales director, Corcoran now leads U.S. sales for the PowerOne data center cooling portfolio, including the PowerOne Sales and Applications Engineering teams, and reports directly to the CEO. He brings more than 25 years of sales and commercial leadership experience in data center cooling and mission-critical infrastructure, with a background in building sales teams, developing manufacturers' representative and OEM channels, and influencing engineering specifications. Brian Foster, Vice President of Data Center Business Development: Foster joins Airsys as the inaugural executive of a new business unit focused on delivering Airsys' full suite of data center cooling solutions, including LiquidPack, to hyperscale, enterprise and colocation operators. He brings two decades of leadership in the data center, cloud and digital infrastructure industries. Most recently, as vice president of sales at H5 Data Centers, he led sales expansion across hyperscale and enterprise segments and secured commitments from several of the largest hyperscale and cloud providers. He previously served as hyperscale sales director at QTS Data Centers and held key account leadership roles at Digital Realty, XO Communications and AT&T. Foster holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Furman University.

Foster joins Airsys as the inaugural executive of a new business unit focused on delivering Airsys' full suite of data center cooling solutions, including LiquidPack, to hyperscale, enterprise and colocation operators. He brings two decades of leadership in the data center, cloud and digital infrastructure industries. Most recently, as vice president of sales at H5 Data Centers, he led sales expansion across hyperscale and enterprise segments and secured commitments from several of the largest hyperscale and cloud providers. He previously served as hyperscale sales director at QTS Data Centers and held key account leadership roles at Digital Realty, XO Communications and AT&T. Foster holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Furman University. Yong Tan, Global Vice President of AI Infrastructure Business Development and Sales: Tan leads Airsys' strategic OEM partnerships and AI infrastructure development, advancing adoption of Airsys cooling solutions, including LiquidPack, and of Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE). He brings more than 20 years of enterprise technology and cloud infrastructure leadership at EMC, Akamai, Microsoft Azure and Super Micro, with expertise spanning server and storage hardware, global infrastructure deployment, GPU Cluster as a Service, and modular and AI data centers. Tan holds a bachelor's degree in mechatronics engineering from Dalian Polytechnic University, a master's in industrial management from KU Leuven and an executive MBA from the University of Hong Kong.

Tan leads Airsys' strategic OEM partnerships and AI infrastructure development, advancing adoption of Airsys cooling solutions, including LiquidPack, and of Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE). He brings more than 20 years of enterprise technology and cloud infrastructure leadership at EMC, Akamai, Microsoft Azure and Super Micro, with expertise spanning server and storage hardware, global infrastructure deployment, GPU Cluster as a Service, and modular and AI data centers. Tan holds a bachelor's degree in mechatronics engineering from Dalian Polytechnic University, a master's in industrial management from KU Leuven and an executive MBA from the University of Hong Kong. Steve Valenzuela, Global Chief Financial Officer: Valenzuela leads Airsys' worldwide finance organization, directing capital strategy and financing and managing relationships with investors, lenders and financial advisors. He brings more than 25 years of experience as CFO of high-growth private and public technology companies, including leading an IPO, follow-on offerings, numerous debt and equity financings, and multiple M&A transactions. Most recently, as CFO of Nasdaq-listed Alarm.com, he helped scale annual revenue from $248 million to nearly $1 billion and raised more than $1 billion in debt and equity capital. Valenzuela holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from San Jose State University.

Valenzuela leads Airsys' worldwide finance organization, directing capital strategy and financing and managing relationships with investors, lenders and financial advisors. He brings more than 25 years of experience as CFO of high-growth private and public technology companies, including leading an IPO, follow-on offerings, numerous debt and equity financings, and multiple M&A transactions. Most recently, as CFO of Nasdaq-listed Alarm.com, he helped scale annual revenue from $248 million to nearly $1 billion and raised more than $1 billion in debt and equity capital. Valenzuela holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from San Jose State University. Danny Wong, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific: Wong leads Airsys' commercial business across Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea and Australia, building the regional strategy, direct and channel routes to market, and a multi-country sales and technical team. He brings more than 26 years of experience in the data center, communications and energy industries. He spent nearly two decades at Vertiv (formerly Emerson Network Power), most recently as senior director of its Infrastructure Solutions business unit, and previously led Vertiv's global and regional key accounts and telecom vertical in Asia. Earlier, he was head of regional product management at Nokia Siemens Networks. Wong holds an MBA with distinction from Lancaster University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

"AI is changing what data center operators need from their infrastructure, and that change is happening in every region we serve," said Yunshui Chen, founder and CEO of Airsys. "The executives joining us bring decades of experience building teams, growing businesses and earning the trust of the world's largest data center customers. From our headquarters campus in South Carolina to our growing presence across Asia Pacific, Europe and other regions, this team will help us support customers wherever they build, while staying focused on what matters most to them: putting more of their provisioned power to work for compute."

The new leadership comes during a period of significant expansion for Airsys. In May, the company opened the first phase of its global headquarters campus in Woodruff, South Carolina, bringing together a production facility and corporate offices across 265,000 square feet on a site of more than 60 acres.

As AI and high-performance computing push rack densities higher, and data center operators are working within fixed power envelopes, discover how Airsys' thermal management solutions across air, liquid and hybrid architectures can help operators meet growing cooling demands while making more power available for compute: https://airsysnorthamerica.com/

ABOUT AIRSYS

Airsys is a global leader in mission-critical thermal management for high-performance digital infrastructure including data centers, AI, edge computing, telecom, medical imaging, and advanced manufacturing environments. Airsys combines more than 30 years of technical excellence designing and delivering thermal management solutions across all major architectures - air, liquid and hybrid - with a purpose-driven focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

With its unique focus on higher Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE), Airsys helps customers allocate more of their provisioned power to compute. The company is headquartered in South Carolina, USA, and supports its global mission with 1,000+ employees across 16 global locations. For more information, visit airsyscooling.com.

Media contact:

Airsys Media Relations | Marketbridge (North America)

airsys@marketbridge.com

Omarketing (Europe)

rose@omarketing.com