Banff Sunshine Village Named No. 1 Ski Resort in the West by SKI Magazine Readers

Banff Sunshine Village has been named the No. 1 ski resort in the West in SKI Magazine's annual Reader Resort Survey, earning the top spot among North America's leading ski destinations.

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Banff Sunshine Village has been named the No. 1 ski resort in the West in SKI Magazine's annual Reader Resort Survey. This is the first time a Banff resort has stood on top of the SKI Magazine annual Best Ski Resort podium. Each year, SKI Magazine ranks the top 50 ski resorts across North America based on reader feedback.

"We are speechless," says Dave Riley, COO of Banff Sunshine. "The Ski Magazine Readers' Ranking is considered the most influential and legitimate resort ranking guide. It's an accomplishment to make the list. It's a true honour to be named Ski Magazine's coveted Best in the West. I am so proud to be a part of the incredible team at Banff Sunshine that's focused on delivering guest excellence."

Among ski industry professionals, SKI Magazine's annual Resort Guide is widely regarded as the ski industry's most respected resort ranking. Each year, SKI Magazine publishes an annual survey in which it solicits feedback from skiers and snowboarders on the best places to ski or ride. Through the information collected, resorts are ranked across 18 categories, including snow quality, grooming, terrain, guest service, dining and après-ski experiences.

"At Sunshine, it's our goal to deliver an experience that's worthy of our location within Banff National Park - Canada's First National Park. As a team, we're focused on guest experience and consistently ask ourselves how we can improve the experience," says Kendra Scurfield, VP, Brand and Communication at Banff Sunshine. "Being named the top resort is surreal, and I am still pinching myself. Running a ski resort is a team sport, and this is a huge accomplishment for our entire team. We're honoured that the work we do to deliver the best possible experience shines through to those who experience us."

Standing on top of SKI Magazine's Best in the West is a new milestone for Banff Sunshine Village. It also marks the third year in a row the Banff resort has made the podium. In 2026, the resort placed second, and in 2025, the resort took third.

In 2026, Banff Sunshine had a storybook season that brought over 1,000 cm of Banff's famously smoke dry powder to the resort's slopes. At present, the resort is gearing up for the upcoming winter ski and snowboard season and is set to open on November 7th for winter operations.

Located in the heart of Banff National Park, Banff Sunshine Village is known for one of North America's longest ski seasons and its diverse terrain spanning three mountains. With ski-in/ski-out accommodations, breathtaking Rocky Mountain views and a commitment to enhancing guest experiences, the resort continues to attract skiers and snowboarders from around the world.

Banff Sunshine Village also continues to invest in enhancing its mountain and guest experience. The resort is home to Canada's first heated chairlift, Teepee Town LX, and the Super Angel Luxury Express, North America's first six-passenger heated bubble lift. It also welcomed the Goat Club, the Rockies' newest and coolest après-ski hotspot, bringing live DJ performances and an energetic mountain atmosphere right to the slopes. The full results of SKI Magazine's annual Reader Resort Survey are available at skimag.com.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

Banff Sunshine Village

kscurfield@skibanff.com

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/banff-sunshine-village-named-no.-1-ski-resort-in-the-west-by-ski-m-1246404