Scott F. Gelbard, Founder of SGI Global Partners, Named Among Leading Independent Advisory Voices in Cross-Border Business Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Scott F. Gelbard, Founder of SGI Global Partners Inc. and Managing Partner of Peak Ventures, has been recognized for his growing influence as an independent voice in international business advisory, publishing more than 100 articles on cross-border strategy, family office management, and mid-market enterprise growth.

Gelbard's International Business Series - spanning topics from M&A advisory and ESG governance to AI-driven transformation and succession planning - has been featured on platforms including Medium, Venture Capital Archive, and the SGI Global Partners knowledge hub. The series reflects three decades of hands-on advisory work across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"The advisory landscape has shifted dramatically," said Gelbard. "Business owners and family enterprises are looking for advisors who understand the intersection of capital markets, governance, and international expansion - not just transactional support, but strategic partnership."

About SGI Global Partners and Peak Ventures

SGI Global Partners Inc. is a boutique family office and strategic advisory firm founded by Scott Gelbard, specializing in strategic growth, capital markets, governance, and long-term value creation for founders, families, and mid-market enterprises. Peak Ventures, led by Scott F. Gelbard as Managing Partner, is an international business consulting practice advising companies across three continents.

In 2026, SGI Global Partners expanded its advisory practice into Southeast Asian markets and launched a 2027 Thought Leadership Initiative focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and succession planning for mid-market enterprises.

For more information, visit sgiglobalpartners.com.

Media Contact:

SGI Global Partners Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

sgiglobalpartners.com

info@sgiglobalpartners.com

SOURCE: SGI Global Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scott-f.-gelbard-founder-of-sgi-global-partners-named-among-lead-1248712