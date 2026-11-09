Honeycomb Insurance Continues Nationwide Expansion, Bringing Lessor's Risk Only Coverage to Texas, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey

Tech-enabled insurer expands its Lessor's Risk Only offering into three additional states, giving agents more options to quote and bind commercial real estate coverage through its digital platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, the fast-growing tech-enabled insurer specializing in landlord and condominium associations, today announced the expansion of its Lessor's Risk Only (LRO) coverage into Texas, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, continuing its growth across key U.S. markets. The expansion comes just months after Honeycomb's initial introduction of its LRO offering, bringing the product to nine states and further broadening its nationwide presence.

Honeycomb's LRO coverage is designed for owners of commercial properties leased to tenants, including office buildings, retail spaces, and other eligible properties. The expansion gives agents in three additional states access to Honeycomb's technology-driven underwriting and digital platform, making it easier to secure tailored coverage for commercial real estate risks.

Honeycomb underwrites each property individually rather than relying on broad territory-based assessments, allowing agents to access competitive pricing and coverage options for properties that traditional carriers may overlook. Through Honeycomb's digital platform, agents can check initial eligibility using only a property address and quote to bind coverage in minutes.

"Texas, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey are markets where Honeycomb already has a significant footprint, and we've seen growing demand from agents for more commercial real estate coverage options," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Expanding our LRO offering into these states allows us to meet that demand and continue our broader expansion across the country, giving agents more flexibility to place properties and find coverage that fits their needs."

Honeycomb Insurance now covers approximately $150 billion in real estate value across 26 states, with continued expansion planned throughout the year. The company has scaled significantly while maintaining underwriting discipline at the core of its strategy, enabling consistent renewal pricing with minimal average annual premium increases.

About Honeycomb Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties that traditional carriers often overlook. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products in 26 states, covering over 70% of the US population. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $150 billion in insured assets.

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SOURCE: Honeycomb

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-continues-nationwide-expansion-bringing-lessors-1248620