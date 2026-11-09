Konica Minolta, Inc.: Konica Minolta's Dispatcher Stratus Wins Second Consecutive Keypoint Intelligence Pick Award

Workflow automation platform recognized for delivering intelligent document processing, low-code automation and cloud-based flexibility for modern workplaces.

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that Dispatcher Stratus has been named a Keypoint Pick Award winner for the second consecutive year. The recognition from Keypoint Intelligence reflects Dispatcher Stratus' success in helping organizations simplify document-driven processes. By removing manual steps from everyday workflows, the platform helps businesses save time and improve productivity.

"Customers continue to tell us they need practical ways to automate routine work while maintaining visibility and control over important business processes," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "Receiving a second consecutive Keypoint Intelligence Pick Award is meaningful because it reflects the impact Dispatcher Stratus is having for organizations. We are excited to see how these solutions help customers get more value from the information they manage every day."



According to Keypoint Intelligence, Dispatcher Stratus was recognized for helping organizations automate document-driven processes without requiring extensive technical resources to build and maintain workflows. The cloud-based platform makes it easier for businesses to keep information moving while supporting today's office, remote and hybrid work environments.

"Earning this recognition in consecutive years reflects the continued evolution of Dispatcher Stratus and the value customers are seeing from the platform," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. "Dispatcher Stratus continues to build on a strong foundation, and we're pleased to see Keypoint recognize the progress we've made and the capabilities we've brought to customers over the past year."



Dispatcher Stratus helps organizations move documents and information through everyday business processes with less manual effort. Whether it's routing an invoice for approval, processing employee paperwork or handling customer forms, the cloud-based platform automates repetitive steps, removing all-too-familiar bottlenecks, so work gets done faster.

You can learn more about how Dispatcher Stratus can support your organization here.



ABOUT KONICA MINOLTA

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Konica Minolta Contact

Steve Sabato

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

ssabato@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minoltas-dispatcher-stratus-wins-second-consecutive-keypo-1248809