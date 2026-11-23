Honored by The Cannata Report at 2026 Frank Awards Gala

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, has received The Cannata Report's 2026 Frank Award for "Best Female Executive."

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta's executive team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and was promoted to President, Dealer Sales in 2022. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company's extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and solutions.

"I am truly honored to receive this distinction from the dealer community again," said Blackmer. "I know how much time and effort it takes to build and maintain relationships in this industry, which makes this acknowledgement particularly meaningful. I will never take for granted what it means to receive this support."

The award was presented to Blackmer by Jocelyn Gorman, President, Document Solutions, Inc., during The Cannata Report's annual gala on November 19. During her acceptance, Blackmer announced that after this year, she was looking forward to presenting the award to one of the many powerful and influential women who now populate the industry.

"There is a wave of talented women coming up through this industry, and it's beyond time they get the recognition they deserve. I can't wait to be back here next year, presenting this award to one of them," Blackmer said.

The Frank Awards recognize outstanding achievements and excellence in the independent dealer channel of the office technology industry. Winners are determined solely by dealer votes in The Cannata Report's annual Dealer Survey.

"What can we say about Laura that we haven't already?" said CJ Cannata, President and CEO of The Cannata Report. "This is the tenth time she has earned this honor since its inception in 2015. Laura is a category-defining leader whose commitment to continuous growth and innovation has fueled an extraordinary run of success in the dealer channel."

Before this year's event, The Cannata Report's Annual Awards & Charities Gala has collectively raised more than $3.4 million for charitable organizations since its inception. Proceeds from this year's 41st Anniversary event will benefit Precision Medicine for Military Veterans Initiative, a partnership between City of Hope, Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, and Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation, supporting Special Operations Forces (SOF) veterans fighting cancer.

See the full list of 2026 Frank Award winners.

ABOUT KONICA MINOLTA

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The Cannata Report

The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

Konica Minolta Contact

Steve Sabato

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

ssabato@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minoltas-laura-blackmer-named-best-female-executive-for-1-1255592