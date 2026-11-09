Three books are now available worldwide, with the fourth scheduled for release in early December 2026. Each book teaches one four-step methodology and is paired with five analytical tools, twenty tools in all.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Dr. Clemen Chiang, author, educator and Chief Executive Officer of Spiking, today announced the official launch of clemenchiang.com, the online home of The Disclosed Record, his four-book series on reading disclosed data across equities, properties, income and crypto markets.

The launch marks the completion of a publishing milestone: three books in the series are now in circulation, and the fourth and final title, Equities on Wall Street, is scheduled for release in early December 2026, with its methodology and tools already live on the new website. The site brings the full series, its four methodologies and its twenty supporting tools together on a single platform, alongside a calendar of live events where readers can learn the methods in person.

Four books, four methodologies, twenty tools

Each title in The Disclosed Record follows the same architecture: one book sets the record, a four-step methodology turns it into a repeatable analytical process, and five tools run that process on live data. Every methodology moves through the same sequence, from time to interest to momentum to entry and exit, so a reader of one book can read all four. Every number in every tool traces back to a verifiable source: a regulatory filing, a wallet, a land tender or a market tape.

Book Asset class Methodology Companion site Status The Wall Came Down (Book One) Income from options trading TIME: Territory and Time, Interest, Momentum, Entry and Exit optionstrading.sg Available now Long Island (Book Two) Properties in Singapore LAND: Land basis, Agents, New launches and News, Decision longisland.sg Available now Nine Pages (Book Three) Crypto, for Bitcoin HODL: Halving, On-chain, Dominance and Derivatives, Liquidity and Leverage bitcoin.institute Available now Equities on Wall Street (Book Four) Equities on Wall Street FIAT: Fundamental, Insider, Alerts, Technical clemenchiang.com Early December 2026 (tools live now)

Each book ships with five tools organised around how its market is actually read. The Wall Came Down maps one options block screen to each window of the US trading day. Long Island ranks its tools by decision priority, from land bids and launch prices to the HDB and private split. Nine Pages tracks whale transfers, ETF flows, miner reports, disclosed treasuries and the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio by time horizon. Equities on Wall Street will span horizons from intraday signals to earnings, FDA decisions and 13F portfolios across the year.

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"The Disclosed Record began with a simple conviction: read the filings, the fine print and the money flows, not the narrative," said Dr. Clemen Chiang. "With three books published and the fourth arriving in December, clemenchiang.com is where the whole body of work now lives. My hope is that readers leave each book with a method they can check for themselves, because every number in every tool traces back to a disclosed source. This is twenty-six years of learning, distilled into four books, and I am excited to share it with a global audience."

Live events and availability

In addition to the books and tools, clemenchiang.com hosts the schedule of live events, where Dr. Chiang teaches the methodologies in person and online. Readers and attendees can view upcoming sessions and register through the Live Events section of the website.

The three published titles, The Wall Came Down, Long Island and Nine Pages, are available in hardcover, paperback and ebook formats through the following channels, with audiobook editions on streaming platforms:

Amazon (hardcover, paperback, Kindle): amazon.com/author/clemenchiang

Barnes & Noble (hardcover, paperback, Nook): https://www.barnesandnoble.com/search?attributes.contributorId=10374517

Shopee Singapore, Spiking Press store (hardcover): shopee.sg/shop/1937906452

Books Kinokuniya, Singapore and Malaysia (paperback): https://kinokuniya.com.sg/products/9789819472406

Each book's companion site carries its methodology and tools: optionstrading.sg, longisland.sg and bitcoin.institute. Equities on Wall Street will be released in early December 2026; its FIAT methodology and five tools are already live on clemenchiang.com.

About Dr. Clemen Chiang

Dr. Clemen Chiang is an author, investor and educator. He holds a PhD in Management from the University of Canberra, an MBA in Entrepreneurship and a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil and Structural Engineering, and trained in options at the Cboe Options Institute. He began teaching options in 2003 and has taught more than 50,000 students. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spiking, an AI fintech platform that tracks institutional money flows, now live on the AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, and the founder of Long Island, a Singapore property education brand. He serves as a portfolio manager at Lucerne Asset Management and is a Senior Accredited Director with the Singapore Institute of Directors. The Disclosed Record is his four-book series on evidence-based investing across equities, properties, income and crypto. Learn more at clemenchiang.com.

Media contact

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