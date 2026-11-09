Collaboration brings a selection of guitars once owned by legendary musicians to auction and the exhibition of Phil Everly's iconic 1959 Gibson J-200, the guitar behind the sound that inspired The Beatles

TNAG Global, the parent company of Nashville's Carter Vintage Guitars and Los Angeles' Norman's Rare Guitars, and Sotheby's, the world-leading auction house for fine art and luxury objects, today announced an exclusive guitar consignment partnership to bring select vintage instruments and premium-grade memorabilia to Sotheby's collectors. The TNAG Global team, together with Norman Harris, has curated a selection of rare items from its beloved Los Angeles store to be auctioned in Sotheby's Rock Pop auction this December in New York City.

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Phil Everly's original 1959 Gibson J-200, displayed with Everly Brothers memorabilia

The collection includes several instruments previously owned by celebrated musicians, including a 1973 Fender Precision Bass, formerly belonging to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie; a 1975 Fender Precision Bass, associated with the Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson; a 2006 Blonde Fender Custom Stratocaster, formerly belonging to Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon; and a 2002 Fender Stratocaster, previously owned by Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik. Each instrument is signed by its former owner and has been authenticated and sourced by the specialist teams at Carter Vintage Guitars and Norman's Rare Guitars, who have spent years cataloging the collection.

Phil Everly's original 1959 Gibson J-200, serial A-31157, will make its New York debut as a highlight of Sotheby's December music presentation. Finished at Gibson's Kalamazoo factory in a rare "Special Gray," the guitar was famously played by Phil in the Everly Brothers' early years, including their iconic "The Ed Sullivan Show" appearance in 1962. Norman Harris, founder of Norman's Rare Guitars, sourced it several years ago from a former Everly Brothers bandmate and hails it as the most significant guitar in pop music culture and the most important ever to pass through his hands.

"Every one of these instruments was built to be played, but vintage guitars are no longer just for guitar players," said Ben Montague, founder and CEO of TNAG Global. "We have watched this market more closely than anyone for over a decade, and we have seen collectors shift from competing for fine art, watches and classic cars to vintage instruments. When Sotheby's came to us earlier this year, it was a perfect fit to bring together Sotheby's global collector base with our expertise in sourcing and authenticating exceptional instruments. And there was only ever one guitar to lead it. Phil Everly's original 1959 Gibson J-200, the centerpiece of every conversation about where modern pop music began. This is the guitar that truly started pop culture as we know it."

"It's been a real pleasure working with TNAG Global and the teams at Norman's Rare Guitars and Carter Vintage Guitars, who have an incredible knowledge of these instruments and the stories behind them," said Craig Inciardi, Sotheby's music and pop culture specialist. "We're thrilled to bring such a fantastic group of guitars to auction, from instruments previously owned by some of the biggest names in rock music to Phil Everly's extraordinary Gibson J-200. The Everly Brothers had such a profound influence on the musicians who followed them, and it's incredibly exciting to offer a guitar that played a part in that history."

The Everly Brothers guitar will be on public view at Sotheby's New York, 945 Madison Avenue, from December 2-14, 2026, ahead of the online Rock Pop auction on December 15.

About TNAG Global

TNAG Global (formerly The North American Guitar Ltd.) is the family-owned parent company of three of America's most respected guitar destinations: Carter Vintage Guitars and Cotten Music Center in Nashville, and Norman's Rare Guitars in Los Angeles. Its specialists source, authenticate and sell many of the world's most important vintage instruments, serving players, collectors and investors worldwide. Built on proprietary technology, TNAG Global has become the largest premium and vintage guitar consignment house in the United States. The company is dedicated to protecting the legacy of the great independent guitar shops, which it believes are the foundation of the market and must continue through a brick-and-mortar presence.

About Sotheby's

Established in 1744, Sotheby's promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby's and Concierge. Sotheby's Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby's new global headquarters is now open at the iconic Breuer building in New York City, featuring Marcel, 945 Madison Avenue a new continental restaurant designed by Roman Williams.

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