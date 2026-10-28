Greece Sotheby's International Realty: Greece Sotheby's International Realty: More than €200 million of completed sales in the Ionian, including the two highest sales ever recorded in Corfu

Greece Sotheby's International Realty: More than €200 million of completed sales in the Ionian, including the two highest sales ever recorded in Corfu

? Closed-transaction data, rather than asking prices, published for the first time for the prime and super-prime residential market of Corfu, Paxos, Lefkada and Kefalonia

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greece Sotheby's International Realty today publishes The Prime and Super-Prime Ionian Property Market, a report drawn exclusively from the completed sales the firm has brokered on the four Ionian islands since 2018: more than €200 million in total, with six sales above €10 million.

In Corfu the firm has completed sales worth €138.3 million, five of them above €10 million, the largest body of completed prime and super-prime transactions held by any brokerage on the island. The record includes the two highest residential sales ever recorded in Corfu: a property at Kassiopi, sold in 2024 for more than €15 million, and a property at Nissaki, sold in 2026 for between €14 and €15 million. On Paxos, the three highest prices ever paid on the island, the first just above €5 million, were completed by the firm's team, and in Lefkada and Kefalonia the firm's track record includes the highest-value sale on each island; the Lefkada sale, of a property at around €11 million, was completed in 2024 by the firm's Private Office.

What the completed transactions show

The report analyses sales of €1 million and above on the basis of medians. The median sale price in the Ionian is €2.4 million, and €3.0 million in Corfu, for a home of five or six bedrooms.

Price per square metre rises with price: around €5,900 per m² for sales of €1-2 million, €8,500 for sales of €2-5 million and €10,900 above €5 million. The homes that sell above €5 million are, almost without exception, on the water; at that level buyers are paying, above all, for scarcity. Prices per square metre start at around €4,000 and reach above €23,000 for a waterfront house on Paxos, while the highest figure in Corfu exceeds €15,500 per m².

The median agreed price was 9 per cent below the asking price. More than half of the homes sold within 10 per cent of the asking price and one in eight at the full asking price. The gap is narrower, at about 5 per cent, on Paxos and in the €1-2 million band, where comparable sales are plentiful, and wider in the younger markets of Lefkada and Kefalonia, where asking prices are still often exploratory.

The median time from listing to agreement is nine months, and completion takes a further five. The decision itself is quick: from the first viewing to an agreement the median is under three weeks.

British buyers account for 56 per cent of sales and 56 per cent of their value, with Germans second at 15 per cent and fourteen nationalities in all. The median buyer is 53 years old, and most buy for family use rather than for yield.

Comment

Spyros Analytis, Head of Sales for the Ionian at Greece Sotheby's International Realty, born and raised in Corfu and with more than 35 years in the island's property market, said: "The measure of a firm in Corfu is the value it has actually closed. We are publishing these figures because a market that runs on asking prices and hearsay serves neither the seller nor the buyer. Closed figures serve both. An asking price that reflects reality establishes serious and inviting ground for the discussion between the two sides, and a property that sits on the market for a long time can affect its reputation and, in the end, its value."

Savvas Savvaidis, President and CEO of Greece Sotheby's International Realty, said: "The Ionian has the oldest tradition of foreign ownership in Greece and one of the most mature prime residential markets in the Mediterranean. By publishing our completed transactions we give owners and buyers what they have lacked: evidence. Our record across the four islands, including the highest sales ever recorded in Corfu and on Paxos, is the result of exactly this approach: pricing from real data and respect for the time of both parties."

The full report and the interview with Spyros Analytis are published on the Intelligence Hub, the Research & Market Intelligence section of sothebysrealty.gr.

Methodology

The figures are drawn from the completed sales brokered by Greece Sotheby's International Realty in Corfu, Paxos, Lefkada and Kefalonia between 2018 and October 2026, worth €200.8 million in total, of which €138.3 million in Corfu. Sizes, prices per square metre, timings and discounts to asking price are medians, rounded, over sales of €1 million and above. No individual property or client is identified.

Media information

About Greece Sotheby's International Realty

Greece Sotheby's International Realty has represented the Sotheby's International Realty network in Greece since 2016 and specialises in the prime and super-prime residential market, with offices in Athens, Corfu, Mykonos and Thessaloniki. The firm's Private Office handles its most significant transactions across Greece. Through the Sotheby's International Realty network the firm works with offices in more than 80 countries, which frequently introduce either the seller or the buyer.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greece-sothebys-international-realty-more-than-200-million-of-completed-sales-in-the-ionian-including-the-two-highest-sales-ever-recorded-in-corfu-302921157.html