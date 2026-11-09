Toptal AI Launches, Delivers Frontier-grade AI With Open-weight Models and Full Data Ownership

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal, recently ranked the #1 Most Reliable Professional Services Company in America by Newsweek, today announced the launch of Toptal AI, a new full-stack AI services company. Toptal AI develops, evaluates, and deploys frontier-grade AI using a combination of open-weight and proprietary models while allowing organizations to retain full ownership and control over their AI systems and data. Launching with more than 200 PhDs in AI-related fields, 100 forward-deployed engineers, and 15 new product lines, Toptal AI serves frontier AI labs, innovative enterprises, and fast-growing startups, acting as the single partner to help organizations realize all of their AI ambitions. Toptal AI encompasses the entire spectrum of AI products, platforms, and services and launches with a curated ecosystem of technology partners, with signed agreements with Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXSI, Gemini, Copilot, Amazon Nova, Databricks, Agentforce, ElevenLabs, Lovable, Miro, Fin, Glean, and Writer.

Toptal AI's unique AI stack comprises AI strategy, solutions and services, partnerships, talent, platforms, data services, and managed services-everything imaginable in AI. Organizations can develop and fine-tune open-weight, domain-specific models tailored to their data and business; deploy production-ready agents that operate across existing workflows while keeping humans in control; and commercialize their data and AI capabilities to create new revenue streams, all while maintaining full data ownership. Toptal AI also includes a suite of ready-to-deploy outcome agents tailored to specific industries and business contexts.

While Toptal AI is vendor-neutral, it also has its own suite of products and platforms to help companies jump-start their AI journey. AI Workstation serves as the unified control center for connecting and operating any combination of platforms and tools, regardless of provider or vendor. Other Toptal AI platforms include ActionTrace, which captures real work activity across systems and workflows; Operationalize, which fills a critical gap by adding organizational context and establishing a unified business ontology; Maestro, which uses that structured data and context to build and manage models and agents; and RL Refinery, which creates reinforcement learning environments to train models on domain-specific data. This suite of products is a unique recipe for context and model creation that drives enterprise intelligence forward in a repeatable and scalable format.

Toptal AI's three-part methodology ensures that AI development at all phases captures, implements, and scales anything AI can do with precision, consistency, and cost-effectiveness. Toptal AI maintains these systems through a robust MLOps, LLMOps, and managed services offering.



"Toptal AI gives enterprises the ability to deploy frontier-grade AI while maintaining full ownership and control over their costs, systems, data, and infrastructure," said Taso Du Val, founder and CEO of Toptal. "Our unique combination of AI products and experts makes developing AI agents and fine-tuned models possible at a scale that was previously unimaginable."

About Toptal

Toptal is the world's largest talent network of highly skilled domain experts, connecting businesses with the top 3% of freelance talent on demand. Toptal was ranked the #1 Most Reliable Professional Services Company in America by Newsweek and Statista, based on an independent survey of more than 2,400 decision-makers at Fortune 500s. Toptal's network includes talent from AI leaders such as OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepMind, and Palantir, as reported by Forbes. Founded in 2010, Toptal has served more than 35,000 clients across more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit Toptal.com.

Contact

Luiz Baia

SVP of Marketing Strategy

luiz.baia@toptal.com

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