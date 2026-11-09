Edgevana Signs $700 Million in AI Infrastructure Agreements as Committed Demand Reaches $7 Billion

With more than $20 billion in active pipeline, the company supporting the largest hyperscalers in the world will deploy NVIDIA Blackwell systems across North America and Europe.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgevana, the data center, energy and compute orchestration platform delivering production-ready AI compute, today announced more than $700 million in fully committed, multi-year take-or-pay agreements to deploy NVIDIA Blackwell computing systems across North America and Europe. The commitment comes as power constraints delay traditional data center builds, driving $7 billion in contracted customer demand and an active pipeline exceeding $20 billion for Edgevana's pre-energized platform.

Under the agreements, Edgevana will orchestrate and deploy NVIDIA B300 GPUs and GB300 systems across North America and Europe. By unifying pre-energized land, data center facilities, and high-speed networks into a single virtual campus, Edgevana enables customers to bring tens of megawatts of high-density AI compute online in 90-120 days. This allows enterprises to bypass years of greenfield build delays while retaining single-pane control over their distributed compute footprint.

"We stayed in stealth through the initial training boom on purpose, and in many ways, we still operate that way because our model isn't obvious to the broader market," said Ryan Fay, Co-CEO of Edgevana. "Training rewards centralized mega-campuses, but inference is live production traffic. As performance demands increase, it plays directly into our core strengths. We cut our teeth delivering ultra-low latency for high-frequency trading and managing edge production for two of the world's largest hyperscalers. Now that AI is pivoting to inference, the market has come to us."

Edgevana's global network spans 17 operational data center locations, with another 10 in active development. Collectively, the platforms powered by Edgevana's infrastructure serve over 10,000 downstream enterprise customers, most of whose users never realize Edgevana is the layer making it possible.

"The defining constraint on AI isn't algorithms or software, it's physical, heavy-duty infrastructure," said Subhan Jahromi, Co-CEO of Edgevana. "While the market focused exclusively on mega-gigawatt campuses, we spent years quietly securing the power, land, and compute required to bring infrastructure closer to the end user. Getting high-performance GPUs to the edge reliably and at scale is incredibly difficult. As our name suggests, Edgevana makes edge deployment seamless.

Edgevana builds and combines long-term energy supply, its unique GPU allocation, and committed customer demand into a capital-efficient deployment model. By securing long-term contracts ahead of deployment, Edgevana reduces financial risk, accelerates time to compute, and delivers dedicated AI capacity at a lower cost basis than traditional providers.

About Edgevana:

Founded in 2019, Edgevana is a globally distributed AI compute company accelerating the deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure. Powering the world's leading hyperscalers and frontier AI labs, Edgevana delivers high-performance AI clusters at unprecedented speed and scale. By unifying power, data centers, GPU infrastructure, and connectivity through a single platform, Edgevana dramatically reduces time to value, enabling AI labs and enterprises to deploy dedicated compute capacity in months rather than years. Through strategic access to power, infrastructure, and advanced compute, Edgevana delivers the speed, scale, and economics required to power the AI revolution. Together, Edgevana is powering the ideas that power the world. Learn more at edgevana.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edgevana-signs-700-million-in-ai-infrastructure-agreements-as-committed-demand-reaches-7-billion-302933334.html