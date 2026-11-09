Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG: Schweizer Treuhand acquires excent AG

Schweizer Treuhand acquires excent AG

Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG, managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, acquires excent AG with offices in Wollerau, Zurich and Zug

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG has acquired excent AG. excent was founded in 2006 by Maximilian A. Friedery, currently Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Bruno Eugster, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO. With offices in Zug, Zurich and Wollerau, approximately 22 employees serve corporate and private clients in the areas of payroll, accounting, tax, virtual office services and corporate advisory. excent positions itself as a boutique service provider, combining a digital approach with dedicated personal contacts and a deep understanding of its clients' needs.

Maximilian A. Friedery explains: "We have enjoyed a trusted working relationship with Winterberg for many years. Schweizer Treuhand Holding brings together independent fiduciary firms that combine their strengths while preserving their individual identities. This is an excellent fit for us. It enables us to take the next step in our growth journey and position excent for long-term stability and success."

Bruno Eugster adds: "For our clients, nothing will change in their day-to-day interactions with us: they will continue to be served by their trusted contacts, and Mäx and I will, of course, remain on board. Going forward, they will also benefit from the expertise and resources of a strong group. This represents genuine added value, particularly in the areas of digitalization, AI and increasingly demanding regulatory requirements. Our employees will benefit as well, with new opportunities for professional development. excent will continue to operate under its established name and at its existing locations."

Ralph Nowak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG, adds: "We are delighted to warmly welcome our new colleagues to the Holding. Having worked together successfully for so many years, I am convinced that we can jointly inspire both existing and new clients with our passion for fiduciary services. Together, we will build one of the leading companies in this industry, with our clients at the heart of everything we do. Following the acquisition of the Smart Group just a few weeks ago, the acquisition of excent marks another important milestone in the expansion of our group across Central Switzerland and Zurich."

About Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG

Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform for fiduciary and advisory firms in Switzerland. Headquartered in Steinhausen near Zug, the group pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, primarily in the context of succession planning, as well as through partnerships and organic growth. The platform also aims to consistently deploy the latest and most innovative technologies, ranging from digitalization to artificial intelligence, while remaining committed to delivering the highest quality standards for its clients. The group is setting new standards for the industry and offers all employees attractive professional development opportunities. Every member of the management team holds an equity stake in Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG, creating a dynamic community of entrepreneurs.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG is based in Zug and operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg primarily invests in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in German-speaking countries. Investments in start-ups and real estate are also considered selectively. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a General Partner and fund manager regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG through its Winterberg Investment XI fund. The two Managing Partners, Ralph Nowak and Fabian Kröher, oversee Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG through its Board of Directors.

For press inquiries, please contact presse@schweizer-treuhand.ch

Note to editors: Please credit Schweizer Treuhand Holding AG when referencing any quotes or information provided.

Further information about excent AG is available at www.excent.ch

Further information about Smart Treuhand AG is available at www.smart-trhnd.ch

Further information about Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG is available at www.winterberg.group.

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