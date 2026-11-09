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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 16:12 Uhr
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Xinhuanet: 7th World Media Summit Unveils Preview Video "AI-Powered, Toward a Shared New Future"

7th World Media Summit Unveils Preview Video "AI-Powered, Toward a Shared New Future"

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The preview video for the 7th World Media Summit, titled AI-Powered, Toward a Shared New Future, was released on November 7.

Combining live-action and archival footage with AI-generated visuals, the video explores the evolution of media and global media cooperation in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. It focuses on three themes: how technology is transforming the media, how the media can uphold journalistic principles, and how media organizations worldwide can work together to address the challenges of a new era.

Bringing together the 95th anniversary of Xinhua News Agency, the 7th World Media Summit and the evolving role of media outlets in the AI era, the video presents a vision of global media working together to navigate technological change, safeguard journalistic values and build a shared future.

Credits

Concept: Chen Kaixing, Yan Tao

Overall Coordination: Ji Meng, Liu Jiawen

Project Planning: Zhang Jie, Yang Lei, Zhang Chunxiao, Liu Chuntian, Wang Yixuan, Zhuang Yunkai, Wang Cong, Zhao Wei, Guo Xingxin, Liu Yuan, Han Xiao

Director: Wang Zijiao

Reporters: Zhou Haojin, Zhang Yanfang, Shen Haoyang, Wang Haizhou, Luo Chen, Halina, Garidi, Zou Xuemian, Hu Jiali, Liu Ying, Li Yong, Zhou Tianhe

Editors: Su Yiren, Zheng Jinqiang, Zeng Xuezhen

Co-produced by the Foreign Affairs Bureau of Xinhua News Agency and Xinhuanet

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/7th-world-media-summit-unveils-preview-video-ai-powered-toward-a-shared-new-future-302933495.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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