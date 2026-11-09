Québec City, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSXV: SCD) (the "Company" or "Scandium Canada") announces the arrival of two new team members at Scalium+, its wholly owned alloys and technologies subsidiary: Jean-François Marchand as Chief Product Officer and Laurent Garnier, P.Eng., as Senior Metallurgist.

"We are really pleased to welcome Jean-François and Laurent. The addition of a Chief Product Officer and a Senior Metallurgist will allow Scalium+ to take another key step in the commercialization of its alloys, by accelerating projects already under way and opening new doors through their valuable expertise," said Félix Lapointe, Chief Executive Officer, Scalium+.

"I am very pleased to see our subsidiary grow so quickly. At Scandium Canada, the mining project and the alloys do not operate in silos: the growth of Scalium+ is the number one driver of our Crater Lake project, and hiring these two experts supports our strategic vision," said Simon Thibault, President and CEO, Scandium Canada and President, Scalium+.

Since its integration into the Company, Scalium+ has reached several tangible milestones:

June 2026: Scandium Canada acquires Ferreol Technologies, which becomes Scalium+, its subsidiary dedicated to developing and selling aluminium-scandium alloys and surface treatments.





Scandium Canada acquires Ferreol Technologies, which becomes Scalium+, its subsidiary dedicated to developing and selling aluminium-scandium alloys and surface treatments. July 2026: Scalium+ has active clients and one alloy already commercialized in coiled strip. It is also conducting trials with industrial partners to qualify its alloys in other forms (WAAM welding wire, 3D printing powders, and plates).





Scalium+ has active clients and one alloy already commercialized in coiled strip. It is also conducting trials with industrial partners to qualify its alloys in other forms (WAAM welding wire, 3D printing powders, and plates). August 2026: Ferreol Skis announces that the Scalium alloy is integrated into every ski in its new 2026-2027 collection, a large-scale commercial deployment.





Ferreol Skis announces that the Scalium alloy is integrated into every ski in its new 2026-2027 collection, a large-scale commercial deployment. August 2026: The Canadian Space Agency formally confirms Scalium+ as beneficiary of its contribution agreement to adapt the Scalium alloy for space applications, a project that extends to May 31, 2028. This project is undertaken with the financial support of the Canadian Space Agency.





The Canadian Space Agency formally confirms Scalium+ as beneficiary of its contribution agreement to adapt the Scalium alloy for space applications, a project that extends to May 31, 2028. This project is undertaken with the financial support of the Canadian Space Agency. September 2026: Noel Dubé, who has spent his career scaling technology businesses, becomes Strategic Advisor to Scalium+ and a member of the Board of Directors of Scandium Canada.





Noel Dubé, who has spent his career scaling technology businesses, becomes Strategic Advisor to Scalium+ and a member of the Board of Directors of Scandium Canada. November 2026: With the arrival of these two new team members, Scalium+ begins a new phase of growth to support the efforts already under way.

Two Experts Join the Team

Mr. Jean-François Marchand joins as Chief Product Officer. He will be responsible for leading the commercialization strategy of Scalium+, from product lines and near-term business opportunities to medium and long-term developments. He will lead business development with customers, OEMs and suppliers. Mr. Marchand spent more than seven years at UgoWork, a Québec City technology company, where he led go-to-market, product strategy and strategic partnerships as Director of Marketing and Business Development. A mechanical engineering graduate of Université de Sherbrooke, he previously spent more than 13 years at Creaform, in Québec and France, in technical and management roles.

Mr. Laurent Garnier, a metallurgical and materials engineer, joins the team as Senior Metallurgist. His main responsibility will be to lead the commercial production strategy for the alloys. He will optimize production with Scalium+'s partners and strengthen its scientific foundation, so that the alloys precisely meet the needs of our partners and customers. Mr. Garnier worked as a metallurgist for eight years at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, where he led projects from R&D through to production, including for ballistic programs, while also serving as the metallurgy reference for the company's four sites. This experience in industrial defence production applies directly to Scalium+ alloys, which are intended for demanding markets such as aeronautics, defence, aerospace and transportation. Mr. Garnier is a materials and metallurgical engineering graduate of Université Laval and a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec.

About Scandium Canada Ltd.

Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a critical advanced materials company developing North America's only vertically integrated primary source of scandium, from its Crater Lake project in Nunavik, Québec, to aluminium-scandium (Al-Sc) alloy products. Through Scalium+, its wholly owned commercialization subsidiary, the Company brings proprietary, patent-pending Al-Sc alloys and the Scalium line of alloys and technologies to market today, while advancing the Crater Lake mining project. This dual-engine strategy aims to anchor a secure, resilient North American scandium supply chain that will power a new generation of lighter, stronger and longer-lasting materials.

About Scalium+

Scalium+, formerly Ferreol Technologies, is Scandium Canada's commercialization subsidiary for aluminium-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. It unites the alloys developed by Scandium Canada's R&D division with the Scalium line of alloys and surface treatment created by the Ferreol Technologies team. Scalium alloys add value on multiple fronts: significantly higher mechanical strength than conventional alloys in rolled products, better weldability in wire form, faster 3D printing speeds in powder form, and much higher corrosion resistance. For manufacturers, this translates into lighter parts, shorter build times in additive manufacturing, and better lifetime value for primary and secondary components.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "intends", "plans", "expects", "positions" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the arrival of Mr. Marchand and Mr. Garnier and their respective mandates, the advancement of the Crater Lake project, the commercialization of the Company's aluminium-scandium alloys and the Company's strategy to establish a North American scandium supply chain.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavors to develop the Crater Lake project, and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scandium Canada Ltd.

Arnaud Bourassa Francoeur

Director, Communications and Marketing

Phone: +1 (418) 609-4900

Email: info@scandium-canada.com Website: www.scandium-canada.com

LinkedIn: Scandium Canada Ltd.

X: @ScandiumCanada

Facebook: Scandium Canada

Instagram: @scandiumcanada

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323107