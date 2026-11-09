

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kingspan Group PLC (KGP.L, KRX.IR), an Irish building materials company, on Monday reported a rise in sales for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the Group posted sales of €7.6 billion, up 10% from the same period last year, mainly due to strong underlying sales growth of 12%. Sales pre-currency were up 11% in the year-to-date period.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Kingspan Group still anticipates trading profit in the region of €1.150 billion, up 20% from fiscal 2025. 'Assuming our end-markets remain relatively stable, the strong backlog and pipeline ought to support a trading profit in the region of €1,470m in 2027,' the company noted.



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